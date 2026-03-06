The Cathedral of Chaos: Why Enugu is the most dangerous place to visit in Nigeria right now

Enugu Rangers' home ground has become the most hostile and unpredictable venue in Nigerian football, with visiting teams consistently leaving rattled, beaten, and shell-shocked by the atmosphere and intensity that awaits them.

O​mo, if you are a visiting team in the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, and you see Enugu on your travel itinerary for this Sunday, March 8, just start fasting and praying.

The Cathedral, Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, has officially transitioned from a football ground to a graveyard for ambitions.

This weekend, the Flying Antelopes are looking to show the reigning kings Remo Stars exactly why they are one the current teams to beat in the NPFL.

Another big test awaits.

All eyes on Sunday as we face Remo Stars F.C..



Ready for the fight.#NeverSayDie pic.twitter.com/xjt3lzGpJz — Rangers International FC (@Rangers_Intl) March 5, 2026

The Flying Antelopes

Rangers are currently enjoying life at the higher ends of the table with 47 points from 28 matches.

They are playing with the confidence of a man who just successfully japa-ed, is untouchable and full of vibes.

They enter this clash on a dominant run, having avoided defeat in their last five matches, with three wins and two draws. At the Cathedral, they don’t just play; they perform an exorcism on anyone daring to challenge their throne.

The Villain: The fading Stars of Ikenne

Remo Stars are arriving looking like they’ve encountered a heavy dose of sapa. The winners just 10 months ago have plummeted to 18th place.

Nigerian champions Remo Stars.

It’s a classic Nollywood fall from grace. Even with a new Technical Adviser, Usman Abd'Allah, recently taking the reins, their away record is a horror story - 16 losses this season, the highest in the league.

Travelling to Enugu right now isn't a match; it’s a suicide mission. No be juju be that?

Remo Stars

The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

The Good: Rangers' home form is a fortress built with reinforced concrete.

They just humbled Nasarawa United 2-0 at the Cathedral to initially claim the top spot. Rangers are unbeaten at home.

The Bad: Remo Stars’ away form is cold zobo in a rainy season. They have lost four of their last five matches, making their survival hopes look increasingly like a long thing.

The Ugly: The relegation scrap is getting messy. While Rangers are eyeing the title, Remo Stars are staring at the NNL map.

New Technical Adviser Usman Abd'Allah

A loss here and the Ikenne Billionaires might officially start planning for life in the lower division.

Pulse Verdict: The Antelopes will fly again

The Cathedral remains the most dangerous "no-go area" for visitors. Expect Rangers to continue their march toward the title while the Stars continue to fall.