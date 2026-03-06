Age verification required
The Cathedral of Chaos: Why Enugu is the most dangerous place to visit in Nigeria right now
Omo, if you are a visiting team in the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, and you see Enugu on your travel itinerary for this Sunday, March 8, just start fasting and praying.
The Cathedral, Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, has officially transitioned from a football ground to a graveyard for ambitions.
This weekend, the Flying Antelopes are looking to show the reigning kings Remo Stars exactly why they are one the current teams to beat in the NPFL.
Another big test awaits.— Rangers International FC (@Rangers_Intl) March 5, 2026
All eyes on Sunday as we face Remo Stars F.C..
Ready for the fight.#NeverSayDie pic.twitter.com/xjt3lzGpJz
The Flying Antelopes
Rangers are currently enjoying life at the higher ends of the table with 47 points from 28 matches.
They are playing with the confidence of a man who just successfully japa-ed, is untouchable and full of vibes.
They enter this clash on a dominant run, having avoided defeat in their last five matches, with three wins and two draws. At the Cathedral, they don’t just play; they perform an exorcism on anyone daring to challenge their throne.
The Villain: The fading Stars of Ikenne
Remo Stars are arriving looking like they’ve encountered a heavy dose of sapa. The winners just 10 months ago have plummeted to 18th place.
It’s a classic Nollywood fall from grace. Even with a new Technical Adviser, Usman Abd'Allah, recently taking the reins, their away record is a horror story - 16 losses this season, the highest in the league.
Travelling to Enugu right now isn't a match; it’s a suicide mission. No be juju be that?
The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly
The Good: Rangers' home form is a fortress built with reinforced concrete.
They just humbled Nasarawa United 2-0 at the Cathedral to initially claim the top spot. Rangers are unbeaten at home.
The Bad: Remo Stars’ away form is cold zobo in a rainy season. They have lost four of their last five matches, making their survival hopes look increasingly like a long thing.
The Ugly: The relegation scrap is getting messy. While Rangers are eyeing the title, Remo Stars are staring at the NNL map.
A loss here and the Ikenne Billionaires might officially start planning for life in the lower division.
Pulse Verdict: The Antelopes will fly again
The Cathedral remains the most dangerous "no-go area" for visitors. Expect Rangers to continue their march toward the title while the Stars continue to fall.
Warning: Betting against Rangers at home right now is like trying to argue with a Lagos task force official - you will lose, and it will be painful. Save your Kobo for something else.