Portable vs Carter Efe set to settle rivalry with a boxing showdown in Lagos

Portable and Carter Efe will settle their rivalry in a boxing match on May 1 in Lagos at the “Chaos in the Ring” event.

Social media personalities Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, popularly known as Portable, and Carter Efe are set to take their long-running online feud into the boxing ring.

The two entertainers will headline a fight night titled “Chaos in the Ring”, scheduled for May 1 at the Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos.

The event is being organised by Balmoral Group Promotions in partnership with AK Promotions, owned by former world champion Amir Khan. Global broadcast rights for the fight night have been secured by DAZN.

Portable vs Charles Okocha boxing fight || Punch Newspapers

Promoters say the event will mark the first major influencer boxing event to be staged in Africa.

Turning social media rivalry into sports entertainment

Portable, widely known for his energetic persona and “Zazu” catchphrase, has been involved in a public feud with Carter Efe, a content creator with more than 10 million followers across social media platforms.

Event organisers believe the rivalry presents an opportunity to introduce influencer boxing to African audiences while also spotlighting professional fighters on the continent.

Ezekiel Adamu, CEO of Balmoral Group Promotions, said the fight night is designed to showcase African boxing talent on the global stage.

“This is Africa’s moment. We’ve built this card to showcase our own talent, the warriors who have come through the ranks here in Africa. We’ve teamed up once again with Amir Khan to put Nigeria and the continent on the map for the world to see,” Adamu said.

Amir Khan praises African boxing passion

Khan, who has competed in some of boxing’s biggest events worldwide, said Africa’s enthusiasm for boxing makes Lagos the perfect host city.

“I’ve been in big fights around the globe, but the passion in Africa is something special.

“These fighters have heart, skill and fire; now they get to show it on the biggest stage. Lagos is going to be electric,” Khan said.

The event has been sanctioned by the Nigeria Boxing Board of Control.

