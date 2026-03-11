Osimhen, I told you — Drogba acknowledges convincing Super Eagles star to join Galatasaray

Former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba reacted to Galatasaray fans' tifo of Victor Osimhen and his mother.

Legendary Ivorian striker Didier Drogba has taken to social media to react to the incredible tifo from Galatasaray fans in which they paid tribute to Victor Osimhen and his late mother, Christianah.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The former Chelsea star played for Galatasaray in the twilight of his career and witnessed first-hand the incredible passion of the Cim-Bom fanbase. After their tifo on Tuesday night, Drogba sent a message to Osimhen, celebrating the moment with him.

What Drogba said

Osimhen idolises Drogba and has never shied away from expressing his admiration for the former Marseille striker, referencing him as his mentor.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hence, before making the decision to join the Super Lig champions, Osimhen spoke to Drogba, who played two seasons for the Lions, winning the Super Lig, the Turkish Cup and the Turkish Super Cup, and received positive feedback.

After the remarkable show of love from Galatasaray fans, which brought Osimhen to tears, Drogba shared a picture from the event with the caption, “Told you you have an army of Lions with you, Victor Osimhen. Condolences and stay strong.

Drogba's reaction to Galatasaray fans tifo of Osimhen || Image credit: IG

The Gesture from Galatasaray fans

After Osimhen’s poignant interview on The Player's Tribune during which he spoke in depth about his struggles growing up and losing his mother at a tender age, there was chatter among Galatasaray fans online about paying tribute to his upbringing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As Pulse Sports reported, Galatasaray supporters unveiled a special tifo dedicated to his late mother during the Champions League clash against Liverpool, creating one of the most emotional moments of the evening.

The choreography, prepared by the club’s passionate fan groups, honoured the memory of the woman who passed away long before her son developed footballing consciousness and ambition.