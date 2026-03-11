Advertisement

Osimhen, I told you — Drogba acknowledges convincing Super Eagles star to join Galatasaray

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:34 - 11 March 2026
Former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba reacted to Galatasaray fans' tifo of Victor Osimhen and his mother.
Advertisement

Legendary Ivorian striker Didier Drogba has taken to social media to react to the incredible tifo from Galatasaray fans in which they paid tribute to Victor Osimhen and his late mother, Christianah. 

Advertisement

The former Chelsea star played for Galatasaray in the twilight of his career and witnessed first-hand the incredible passion of the Cim-Bom fanbase. After their tifo on Tuesday night, Drogba sent a message to Osimhen, celebrating the moment with him.

What Drogba said 

Osimhen idolises Drogba and has never shied away from expressing his admiration for the former Marseille striker, referencing him as his mentor.

Advertisement

Hence, before making the decision to join the Super Lig champions, Osimhen spoke to Drogba, who played two seasons for the Lions, winning the Super Lig, the Turkish Cup and the Turkish Super Cup, and received positive feedback.

After the remarkable show of love from Galatasaray fans, which brought Osimhen to tears, Drogba shared a picture from the event with the caption, “Told you you have an army of Lions with you, Victor Osimhen. Condolences and stay strong.

Drogba's reaction to Galatasaray fans tifo of Osimhen || Image credit: IG

The Gesture from Galatasaray fans 

After Osimhen’s poignant interview on The Player's Tribune during which he spoke in depth about his struggles growing up and losing his mother at a tender age, there was chatter among Galatasaray fans online about paying tribute to his upbringing.

Advertisement

As Pulse Sports reported, Galatasaray supporters unveiled a special tifo dedicated to his late mother during the Champions League clash against Liverpool, creating one of the most emotional moments of the evening.

The choreography, prepared by the club’s passionate fan groups, honoured the memory of the woman who passed away long before her son developed footballing consciousness and ambition.

As the tribute appeared across the stands at RAMS Park, Osimhen struggled to contain his emotions. The Nigerian forward, known for his relentless energy on the pitch, was seen wiping away tears as he took in the powerful message from the supporters.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Fenerbahçe president explains how Lookman’s deal collapsed
Football
12.03.2026
‘Everything went very well’ - Fenerbahçe president explains how Lookman’s deal collapsed
Ex-Super Eagles star claims women's success Outshines men
Super Eagles
12.03.2026
Ex-Super Eagles star claims women's success Outshines men but Super Eagles game is fiercer
Super Eagles star names his greatest player of all time
Football
12.03.2026
Super Eagles star snubs Messi and Ronaldo, names his greatest player of all time
Chelsea legend claims Osimhen should be playing in the best leagues
Football
12.03.2026
‘With all due respect to the Super Lig’ - Chelsea legend claims Osimhen should be playing in the best leagues
UCL: How Liverpool, Arsenal, Barcelona, Man City, Chelsea can overturn first-leg results to qualify
Football
12.03.2026
UCL: How Liverpool, Arsenal, Barcelona, Man City, Chelsea can overturn first-leg results to qualify
Heartbreak as Super Eagles hero Ademola Lookman sparks SPLIT fears with girlfriend after completing €40 million move
Lifestyle
12.03.2026
Heartbreak as Super Eagles hero Ademola Lookman sparks SPLIT fears with girlfriend after completing €40 million move