I was destined to be here — Osimhen appreciates Galatasaray fans after tribute to his mother

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:27 - 10 March 2026
Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen shared his heartfelt appreciation to the gesture from Galatasaray fans in the victory against Liverpool.
Super Eagles ace Victor Osimhen has expressed his appreciation after Galatasaray fans unfurled a gigantic tifo of the striker and his family during the Champions League clash against Liverpool.

The 27-year-old played the entire duration when Cim-Bom hosted the teal-clad Reds at Rams Park today. While he did not manage to score, he was instrumental, delivering the telling assist, as Galatasaray triumphed 1-0.

Galatsaray’s tifo

As Pulse Sports reported, Galatasaray supporters unveiled a special tifo dedicated to Osimhen’s late mother, creating one of the most emotional moments of the evening.

The choreography, prepared by the club’s passionate fan groups, honoured the memory of the woman who played a crucial role in shaping the striker’s life long before his rise to fame.

As the tribute appeared across the stands at RAMS Park, Osimhen struggled to contain his emotions. The Nigerian forward, known for his relentless energy on the pitch, was seen wiping away tears as he took in the powerful message from the supporters.

What Osimhen said 

Speaking to reporters after the game, Osimhen emphasised a sentiment he has readily shared: his satisfaction wearing Galatasaray’s shirt. He expressed his appreciation for the gesture from the fans and cited their love as motivation to give his best.

"I've always been very happy here since I came to Galatasaray,” he said, per Le Marca Sport. "I would like to thank the Galatasaray fans. Every time I step onto the field, I want to give my best for them. I want to make them happy."

"Crossing paths with Galatasaray was fate. This is destiny. It was written beforehand. I'm very happy to be here."

