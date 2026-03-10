Atletico Madrid vs Tottenham: Shambolic Spurs hand Lookman and Co hefty first-leg advantage

Despite Atletico Madrid scoring five goals on the night, Ademola Lookman was largely kept quiet, failing to record a goal or assist

Three goals in the opening 15 minutes condemned Tottenham to a disastrous Round of 16 first-leg loss as Ademola Lookman's Atletico Madrid sprung a 5-2 win on their English guests.

Tottenham were forced to sub off goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky after two glaring errors in the opening minutes of the game condemned his side to a humiliating loss.

Atletico Madrid vs Tottenham: How it happened

Just six minutes after the start, goalkeeper Antonín Kinský slipped while trying to play out from the back, gifting the ball to Ademola Lookman, who squared for Julián Alvarez to set up Marcos Llorente for the opener.

Eight minutes later, another defensive slip from Micky van de Ven allowed Antoine Griezmann to run through and calmly double Atlético’s lead. Spurs’ nightmare continued moments after the restart when Kinský mis-kicked a clearance straight to Alvarez, who tapped into an empty net.

Kinský was replaced by Guglielmo Vicario shortly after, but the damage continued as Robin Le Normand scored from close range after a Griezmann free-kick caused chaos in the box. Tottenham briefly responded when Richarlison set up Pedro Porro, who finished well to make it 4–1, and Cristian Romero later struck the post from a corner.

Early in the second half, any hope of a comeback vanished when Jan Oblak denied Richarlison before Griezmann launched a counterattack that ended with Alvarez sprinting clear to score his second. Dominic Solanke pulled one back late on after Porro capitalised on Oblak’s loose pass.

The 5–2 defeat marked Tottenham’s sixth straight loss, while Atlético extended their formidable home form and take a commanding three-goal advantage into the second leg.

