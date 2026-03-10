They can't understand — Ex-Man United star defends Tottenham goalkeeper after shocking performance against Lookman's Atletico Madrid

Former Manchester United shot-stopper David de Gea sent a message of support to Tottenham's Antonín Kinský who had an ignominious outing against Atletico Madrid.

Legendary Premier League goalkeeper David de Gea has publicly thrown his support behind Tottenham’s Antonín Kinský after the 23-year-old endured a humiliating 17-minute Champions League debut against Atlético Madrid.

Kinsky’s ignominious outing and De Gea’s comments

Thrown into the starting XI by under-pressure interim manager Igor Tudor, who boldly dropped struggling first-choice keeper Guglielmo Vicario amid Spurs' dismal domestic campaign, Kinský's evening imploded immediately as Tottenham conceded three goals in the opening 15 minutes of an eventual 5-2 first-leg defeat.

The Czech international first slipped on a routine pass to gift Marcos Llorente a sixth-minute opener and, shortly after, completely missed a sweeping back-pass to allow Julián Álvarez to score into an empty net for Atleti’s third, after Griezmann had beaten him for their second. He was subsequently subbed off and cried down the tunnel

Following Kinský's brutal early substitution, De Gea immediately took to X (formerly Twitter) to offer empathy to the devastated youngster, writing: "No one who hasn't been a goalkeeper can understand how difficult it is to play in this position. Keep your head up, and you will go again."

Antonín Kinský with a horror moment 😲



Julián Alvarez walks it in to make it three ⚽⚽⚽



📺 Stream #UCL on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/Cho1U3avlB — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) March 10, 2026

A goalkeeper’s curse

De Gea’s message carries massive weight given his own experience towards the end at Manchester United.

Before his 2023 departure from Old Trafford, where he cemented his world-class legacy by winning the Premier League, FA Cup, Europa League, and two League Cup titles, the Spaniard endured intense, confidence-shattering media criticism during his final seasons in England.

