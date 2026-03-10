Age verification required
Real Madrid vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips: Clash of the titans again
Real Madrid enter this clash amidst a severe injury crisis that has left manager Alvaro Arbeloa with a depleted squad.
While a last-gasp 2-1 win over Celta Vigo at the weekend snapped a two-game losing streak, Los Blancos look vulnerable.
Manchester City arrive in the Spanish capital on an 11-game unbeaten run across all competitions.
Pep Guardiola’s side already beat Madrid 2-1 at this stadium during the league phase in December and will look to exploit the hosts' defensive makeshift to take a commanding lead back to the Etihad.
Selection
Market
Odds
Confidence
Primary Tip
Manchester City to Win
2.06
High
Value Bet
Both Teams to Score (BTTS)
1.55
High
Corner Tip
Over 9.5 Match Corners
1.75
Medium
*Odds are via SportyBet and correct at the time of posting
Manchester City to Win
City are the clear favorites given the context of Real Madrid's missing personnel. Guardiola was able to rest 10 players in their FA Cup win over Newcastle last weekend, meaning his big hitters arrive in Madrid completely refreshed.
Real Madrid, meanwhile, are missing the spine of their team. City’s tactical control and superior bench depth should allow them to dominate a Madrid side that has struggled for consistency against elite opposition this term.
Both Teams to Score
Despite the injuries, Real Madrid rarely fail to score at the Bernabeu in Europe, having netted 12 goals in five home Champions League games this season. Vinicius Junior remains a world-class threat on the break, and Fede Valverde’s recent goal-scoring form provides a threat from midfield.
Conversely, City have averaged nearly two goals per game in the competition and have already breached this Madrid defense twice in December.
With both teams possessing elite attacking transitions, a 1-2 or 1-3 scoreline looks highly probable.
Over 9.5 Match Corners
This fixture historically produces a high volume of set-pieces. In their league phase meeting in December, the teams combined for 11 corners.
Real Madrid average 6.3 corners per match in the Champions League this season, while City’s territorial dominance usually sees them win 6-8 corners per game.
With Madrid likely forced to defend deep and clear their lines under City’s sustained pressure, the corner count is expected to comfortably hit double figures.
Predicted lineups
Real Madrid (4-3-1-2)
Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Rudiger, Asencio, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Guler; Vinicius Jr, Brahim Diaz
Team News
Arbeloa is without Kylian Mbappe (knee), Jude Bellingham (hamstring), Rodrygo (ACL), Eder Militão, and David Alaba.
Alvaro Carreras is the latest defensive casualty, joining Dani Ceballos on the sidelines.
Dean Huijsen and Franco Mastantuono are available after domestic bans but are unlikely to start.
Manchester City (4-2-3-1)
Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Guehi, Ait-Nouri; Rodri, O’Reilly; Semenyo, Bernardo Silva, Marmoush; Haaland
Team News
Guardiola has a near-full squad to choose from. Erling Haaland is fit to lead the line after being rested at the weekend.
Only Josko Gvardiol (tibial fracture) and Mateo Kovacic (ankle) are confirmed absentees. January signings Marc Guehi and Antoine Semenyo are both eligible and expected to start.