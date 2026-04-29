‘We were better’ — Atletico Madrid boss Simeone bemoans Lookman’s missed chances against Arsenal
Diego Simeone believes Atlético Madrid deserved more from their Champions League semi-final clash with Arsenal FC, insisting his side were superior after the break despite being held to a 1-1 draw.
The Atlético boss pointed to his team’s second-half dominance but was left frustrated by missed opportunities, particularly from Ademola Lookman.
Simeone insists Atletico outplayed Arsenal after the break
Speaking after the match, Simeone claimed the contest was evenly balanced in the first half before Atlético took control following the interval.
“The first half was evenly matched – maybe they had more possession, but they didn't create many chances. We were better than them in the second half,” he said.
The Argentine manager also praised Arsenal’s squad depth, noting that the Gunners improved when their substitutes entered but maintained that his own side still had the upper hand after reorganising defensively.
“They eased off a bit, and we got our organisation together. We were better at the back and created chances through [Antoine] Griezmann and [Ademola] Lookman,” Simeone added.
Lookman’s finishing proves costly for Atletico
Simeone highlighted Atlético’s attacking threat through Antoine Griezmann and Lookman, though the Nigerian’s finishing let him down on the night.
Lookman was the hosts’ most dangerous forward throughout the match, repeatedly finding space in promising areas but failing to convert several clear openings.
The Super Eagles star missed two of Atlético’s three biggest chances, sending tame efforts at Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya and blazing other attempts off target.
Despite those misses, Atlético still salvaged a draw through Julián Álvarez’s second-half penalty after Viktor Gyökeres had given Arsenal the lead.
With the tie level heading into the second leg at the Emirates, Simeone will hope Atlético’s wastefulness does not come back to haunt them.