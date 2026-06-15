Argentina vs Algeria 2026 World Cup preview, team news, prediction and betting tips: Reigning champions to land early win

Defending champions Argentina will finally kick off their 2026 World Cup campaign as they meet Algeria in Kansas City on Tuesday.

Three points for Argentina here would establish immediate control of the section and allow Lionel Scaloni to manage minutes carefully across the remaining fixtures.

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For Algeria, a positive result against the world’s best would announce their return to the tournament stage and fundamentally shift the group calculus in their favor.

An early statement win here will set the tone for qualification from a Group J that also includes Austria and Jordan.

Argentina vs Algeria match preview

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Argentina arrive in Kansas City as defending world champions and among the favorites to lift the trophy again.

Only Italy and Brazil have ever retained the World Cup, and Argentina will aim to join that elite club by the end of July.

This year's edition marks their 14th consecutive appearance, after they finished top of CONMEBOL qualifying for the first time since 2014.

A memorable 4-1 win over Brazil in Buenos Aires was without doubt the highlight, as Lionel Scaloni's experienced squad comfortably topped the 10-team table.

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Subsequent friendlies against less challenging opponents – such as Mauritania, Iceland and Puerto Rico – then produced seven straight wins, with 21 goals scored and just one conceded.

Algeria’s return to the World Cup is the real story here.

After missing out in 2018 and exiting in qualifying for 2022, Vladimir Petkovic’s side topped their African qualifying group with five wins and one draw from six games, scoring 16 goals and conceding just four.

Their pre-tournament form has been striking: a 1-0 friendly win over the Netherlands and a 4-0 demolition of Bolivia signal genuine confidence.

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The Desert Warriors burst onto the world stage by winning two of their first three World Cup games back in 1982 (L1), but just one victory in their ten matches since proves that this tournament hasn’t been kind to them (D3, L6).

Argentina vs Algeria head-to-head

Argentina and Algeria have only met once before, which was a friendly match in June 2007.

Argentina won 4-3 at Camp Nou, with Messi netting his first international brace.

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The last time Argentina failed to score in their first World Cup match was back in 1990, when they famously lost 1-0 to Cameroon.

Since then, the South American heavyweights have won all six subsequent games against African opposition, which bodes well for their meeting with Algeria.

Argentina vs Algeria bet builder

Selection Market Best odds Confidence Primary tip Argentina to win 1.42 High Value bet Under 2.5 goals 1.88 Medium Player prop Lautaro Martinez anytime goalscorer 2.30 Medium

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*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

Argentina to win

With Emi Martinez in goal and Cristian Romero and Lisandro Martinez anchoring the back line, Argentina are a defensive force.

Having shipped just one goal in their last five games, it’s hard to see Algeria finding the net.

Algeria’s attacking numbers look impressive on paper. Yet, the 67 goals in 28 matches under Petkovic have been scored largely against African opposition.

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When they met elite competition at the Africa Cup of Nations, they lost 2-0 to Nigeria.

Star playmaker, Riyad Mahrez, is now 35 and routinely substituted after 60+ minutes.

Meanwhile, their transitional threats are weaker than they once were, all of which point towards an Argentine win.

Yet, we shouldn’t forget how Argentina unexpectedly lost to Saudi Arabia before finding the road to glory at Qatar 2022, so this tip should be taken with a grain of salt.

Under 2.5 goals

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The statistical models suggest there is around a 70% chance of two or fewer goals being scored in this fixture.

Argentina’s recent games support this theory; aside from their thrashing of Zambia, their last four games have yielded only six goals in total.

Algeria’s profile follows a similar script. For all their qualifying goals against lower-ranked African nations, they scored just once in recent friendlies against Uruguay and DR Congo.

Vladimir Petkovic will set up deep and compact in Kansas City, conceding territory to protect the space in behind.

The most realistic outcome is a narrow defeat for the Desert Warriors that preserves energy for the rest of the group stage.

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Lautaro Martinez anytime goalscorer

Although Messi attracts most of the attention from the press, Lautaro Martinez is a serious contender to score for Argentina.

He scored 17 goals in 30 appearances for Inter’s Serie A-winning season. He also has 37 goals in 76 appearances for his country, averaging almost a goal every other game.

Martinez’s relentless movement in the channels makes him the main danger man against an Algerian defence that can struggle with physicality.

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We can back Lautaro Martinez to score any time at a probability of just 45.45%. That’s below his 48.68% strike rate for Argentina.

Argentina vs Algeria team news

As ever, Argentina will be captained by Messi, who is set to make his 200th international appearance and his 27th at the World Cup.

The Inter Miami man already holds that record, and having overcome a hamstring injury, he will now become the first player to participate at six different editions.

Lionel Messi (Argentina) is one of the highest-paid footballers at the 2026 World Cup || Imago

Qatar 2022 penalty hero and undisputed number one, goalkeeper Emi Martinez has been cleared to play after breaking a finger before the Europa League final.

Reserve midfielder Leandro Paredes and utility man Nico Gonzalez are also expected to recover from muscular problems.

However, Lyon left-back Nicolas Tagliafico has been ruled out after straining a calf against Honduras; either Facundo Medina or Valentin Barco could deputise.

Meanwhile, Algeria will also be missing a left-sided defender, as Ramy Bensebaini is still struggling with an ankle injury; Samir Chergui and Zineddine Belaid are vying to take his place in the starting XI.

Marseille striker Amine Gouiri was selected for the squad after skipping AFCON with a shoulder issue, and he is usually supported by Wolfsburg's Mohammed Amoura.

In addition to laying on four assists, the latter top-scored in the CAF qualifiers with 10 goals from as many games; veteran winger Riyad Mahrez has been less productive of late but will still captain the side.

Argentina vs Algeria predicted lineups

Argentina predicted XI (4-4-2)

E. Martinez; Molina, Otamendi, Li. Martinez, Medina; De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister, Almada; Messi, La. Martinez

Norway predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Zidane; Belghali, Mandi, Chergui, Ait-Nouri; Bentaleb, Boudaoui; Mahrez, Maza, Amoura; Gouiri

Argentina vs Algeria prediction

This will be no easy warm-up game for the reigning world champions, as Argentina's toughest group fixture could come in the opening round.

The game is likely to be decided in the opening exchanges.

If Argentina establish early control through Alexis Mac Allister and Enzo Fernandez in midfield, Algeria will need to absorb pressure and rely on the quality of Mahrez and Amoura on the break.

Should Petkovic’s side concede early, though, the game could become a very long evening indeed.