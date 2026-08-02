‘Nigeria’s finest’ – FIFA Celebrates Asisat Oshoala

FIFA praised Asisat Oshoala as Nigeria’s finest after the Super Falcons star scored the winning goal in Nigeria’s 1-0 victory over Zambia at the 2026 WAFCON.

Asisat Oshoala once again demonstrated her world-class quality as she inspired Nigeria’s Super Falcons to a 1-0 victory over Zambia in the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), earning glowing praise from FIFA.

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The six-time African Women’s Player of the Year scored the only goal of the match in the eighth minute at the Al Madina Stadium in Rabat, helping the defending champions revive their campaign after their shock opening defeat to Malawi.

Oshoala capitalised on a rebound after her initial effort was saved by Zambia goalkeeper Hazel Nali, calmly slotting home what proved to be the decisive goal.

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FULL TIME ✅



🇳🇬 Nigeria 1-0 Zambia 🇿🇲



One goal was all it took.



Asisat Oshoala’s strike secured the win as the Super Falcons claimed all three points with a composed performance. pic.twitter.com/uc0Q86nvRg — Justina Aniefiok (@Justinaaniefiok) August 1, 2026

Nigeria’s task became more difficult before halftime when defender Tosin Demehin received a red card, forcing the Super Falcons to play with 10 players for more than half the contest.

FIFA Celebrates Super Falcons Star

Following the victory, the official FIFA Women’s World Cup account paid tribute to Oshoala with a celebratory post on social media.

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Accompanying an image of the striker celebrating her goal, FIFA wrote: “Nigeria’s finest. Oshoala. 🇳🇬✨ #FIFAWWC”

The victory breathed new life into the Super Falcons’ quest to reach the knockout stages after their disappointing 3-2 defeat to tournament debutants Malawi in the opening group match.

With Malawi leading Group C on six points, Nigeria’s win over Zambia ensured the race for qualification remains open heading into the final round of fixtures.

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