Arteta announces Arsenal's decision amid rumoured Julian Alvarez swap deal

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said that their star forward will continue to lead the line heading into the season.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has dismissed speculation that the club will offer striker Viktor Gyökeres to Atlético Madrid as part of a swap deal for Julián Álvarez.

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Speaking after a pre-season friendly against Girona on Saturday, the Spanish tactician confirmed the Swedish forward remains in his plans for the upcoming Premier League campaign.

Arteta shuts down transfer swap claims

Recent reports suggested Arsenal were preparing a player-plus-cash proposal to secure Álvarez, but the Argentina international is widely known to prefer a move to Barcelona.

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When directly questioned by the media about pursuing the Atlético Madrid forward or executing a potential exchange, Arteta firmly declined to engage in the speculation.

"I'm not going to talk about a footballer who isn't ours,” he said when asked about their pursuit for Julian Alvarez. Before proceeding to confirm Gyokeres’s continuation, "Yes, he's going to stay."

Gyökeres essential to Arsenal success

The transfer rumours surfaced despite Gyökeres establishing himself as a central component of Arsenal's recent domestic and European success.

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