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Commonwealth Games: Nigeria among top 10 most successful nations

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 23:53 - 01 August 2026
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Nigeria has climbed to ninth on the all-time Commonwealth Games medal table with 271 medals.
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As the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow approach their conclusion, Nigeria has reaffirmed its status as one of the competition’s most successful nations, occupying ninth place on the all-time medal standings.

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Since making its debut at the Games, Nigeria has recorded 271 medals, comprising 82 gold, 84 silver, and 105 bronze, placing the West African nation among an elite group of countries with more than 250 medals.

Nigeria joins exclusive club

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Nigeria is one of only nine countries in Commonwealth Games history to surpass the 250-medal milestone.

Among African nations, only Kenya joins Nigeria in the top 10, although Kenya boasts more gold medals with 91.

Nigeria remains the highest-ranked West African nation in the competition’s history.

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Australia still leads all-time standings

Australia continues to dominate the Commonwealth Games medal table.

The Australians have won an astonishing 2,604 medals, including 1,003 gold, making them the first nation to surpass the 1,000-gold mark.

England sits second with 2,322 medals, while Canada occupies third place with 1,647 medals.

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The top ten are: Australia, England, Canada, New Zealand, India, Scotland, South Africa, Wales, Nigeria and Kenya.

Australia and England remain the dominant forces in Commonwealth Games history, combining for an incredible 4,926 medals, more than half of the medals won by the current top 10 nations.

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