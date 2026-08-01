Commonwealth Games: Nigeria among top 10 most successful nations
As the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow approach their conclusion, Nigeria has reaffirmed its status as one of the competition’s most successful nations, occupying ninth place on the all-time medal standings.
What a way to close out Athletics in Glasgow 👏— Making of Champions (@MakingOfChamps) August 1, 2026
🥇 Samuel Ogazi made history as the first Nigerian man to win the Commonwealth Games 400m title, storming to a new Games Record of 44.25s to secure a GOLD medal for Nigeria.
🥉 Ella Onojuvwevwo clocked 51.00s to win Bronze in the… pic.twitter.com/CdxqVVgfnQ
Since making its debut at the Games, Nigeria has recorded 271 medals, comprising 82 gold, 84 silver, and 105 bronze, placing the West African nation among an elite group of countries with more than 250 medals.
🏅 Commonwealth Games Medal Table Update— Emmanuel – Big Tech & AI Investor (@EmmanuelInvest) August 1, 2026
Australia remain firmly on top, with England second and Canada third.
🥇 Australia — 59 Gold | 32 Silver | 46 Bronze | 137 Total
🥈 England — 21 Gold | 36 Silver | 30 Bronze | 87 Total
🥉 Canada — 17 Gold | 16 Silver | 21 Bronze | 54… pic.twitter.com/0whbspovNB
Nigeria joins exclusive club
Nigeria is one of only nine countries in Commonwealth Games history to surpass the 250-medal milestone.
Among African nations, only Kenya joins Nigeria in the top 10, although Kenya boasts more gold medals with 91.
Nigeria remains the highest-ranked West African nation in the competition’s history.
Australia still leads all-time standings
Australia continues to dominate the Commonwealth Games medal table.
The Australians have won an astonishing 2,604 medals, including 1,003 gold, making them the first nation to surpass the 1,000-gold mark.
Australia owns the Commonwealth Games!! No one comes remotely close to their absolute dominance— Kofi Kwarteng (@kba_LFC) August 1, 2026
England sits second with 2,322 medals, while Canada occupies third place with 1,647 medals.
The top ten are: Australia, England, Canada, New Zealand, India, Scotland, South Africa, Wales, Nigeria and Kenya.
Australia and England remain the dominant forces in Commonwealth Games history, combining for an incredible 4,926 medals, more than half of the medals won by the current top 10 nations.