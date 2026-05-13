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Tobi Amusan wins Nigeria’s first Gold at African Athletics Championships

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 19:30 - 13 May 2026
Tobi Amusan after winning Gold in Accra. Image: Making of Champions (X)
Tobi Amusan after winning Gold in Accra. Image: Making of Champions (X)
World record holder Tobi Amusan claimed Nigeria’s first gold medal at the African Athletics Championships after winning the women’s 100m hurdles final
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Tobi Amusan secured Nigeria’s first gold medal at the ongoing African Athletics Championships after producing a commanding performance in the women’s 100m hurdles final on Wednesday.

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The world record holder dominated the competition from the opening heats to the final.

Nigeria earns a double podium finish

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Nigeria also celebrated another podium finish in the event as Adaobi Tabugbo claimed the bronze medal, marking her first individual medal for the country at a major championship.

Zimbabwe’s Ashley Miller finished between the two Nigerians to take the silver medal.

Team Nigeria opened its medal account on Tuesday through impressive performances in the women’s discus throw event.

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Divine Oladipo claimed the silver medal, while Obiageri Amaechi secured bronze.

With Amusan leading the charge, Nigeria will now hope to build momentum in the remaining events as the championships continue in Accra.

The reigning world-class hurdler is also expected to shift attention to the Diamond League season following her successful return to continental competition.

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