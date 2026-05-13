Tobi Amusan wins Nigeria’s first Gold at African Athletics Championships
Tobi Amusan secured Nigeria’s first gold medal at the ongoing African Athletics Championships after producing a commanding performance in the women’s 100m hurdles final on Wednesday.
Tobi Amusan wins GOLD!!!— Village Athletics (@VAthleticz) May 13, 2026
Effortlessly led the field blistering away and giving Nigeria 🇳🇬 her first gold medal of the tournament in the women’s 100mh final.
Adaobi Tabugbo was close, also on the medal table!#accra2026 #feeltheheat #tobiamusan
📹SportytvFM pic.twitter.com/xetUwD181W
The world record holder dominated the competition from the opening heats to the final.
Nigeria earns a double podium finish
Nigeria also celebrated another podium finish in the event as Adaobi Tabugbo claimed the bronze medal, marking her first individual medal for the country at a major championship.
Tobi Amusan 🇳🇬 being presented with her 100mH GOLD at the African Championships by World Athletics President, Sebastian Coe. pic.twitter.com/FHTfoN86E2— Making of Champions (@MakingOfChamps) May 13, 2026
Zimbabwe’s Ashley Miller finished between the two Nigerians to take the silver medal.
Team Nigeria opened its medal account on Tuesday through impressive performances in the women’s discus throw event.
Divine Oladipo claimed the silver medal, while Obiageri Amaechi secured bronze.
With Amusan leading the charge, Nigeria will now hope to build momentum in the remaining events as the championships continue in Accra.
A born winner!!— Making of Champions (@MakingOfChamps) May 13, 2026
Tobi Amusan can't stop winning, she is just destined to win, and she worked very hard to get to where she is.
From the streets of Ijebu Ode, to the best female Hurdler in the world, she is an inspiration to many people. #Accra2026 pic.twitter.com/M2xINSXBM2
The reigning world-class hurdler is also expected to shift attention to the Diamond League season following her successful return to continental competition.