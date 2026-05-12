Tobi Amusan won Nigeria's only medal at the Tokyo 2025 World Championships

Tobi Amusan won Nigeria's only medal at the Tokyo 2025 World Championships

Tobi Amusan begins quest for another African Gold in Accra

Tobi Amusan will compete for her third African 100m hurdles title at the 2026 African Senior Athletics Championships in Accra, Ghana.

Tobi Amusan is set to begin her quest for a third African women’s 100m hurdles title as the 2026 African Senior Athletics Championships get underway at the University of Ghana in Accra.

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Tobi Amusan receiving her silver medal at the Tokyo 2025 World Championships. Photo Credit - @GettyImages

The Nigerian sprint hurdler heads into the competition as one of the continent’s biggest stars and overwhelming favourites for gold.

Amusan has built a dominant legacy at the African Championships, winning five gold medals across individual and relay events.

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She achieved a memorable double at the 2018 championships in Asaba by winning both the 100m hurdles and the women’s 4x100m relay title.

The world record holder repeated the achievement in Mauritius in 2022, further cementing her status as Africa’s leading hurdler.

Return after 2024 withdrawal

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Amusan was widely expected to defend her hurdles crown at the 2024 championships in Douala, but withdrew from the individual event for personal reasons.

Despite missing the hurdles race, she still contributed to Nigeria’s relay success as the team secured gold in the women’s 4x100m event.

In her absence, Ebony Morrison claimed the title with a championship record time of 12.7 seconds.

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Although Amusan remains the clear favourite, she will face competition from fellow Nigerians Adaobi Tabugbo and Janet Sunday.

Tabugbo arrives in strong form after recording a personal best of 12.87 seconds and previously helping Nigeria secure relay gold alongside Amusan.

Meanwhile, Janet Sunday is preparing for her first major international senior championship appearance after setting a personal best of 13.67 seconds earlier this year at the AFN Golden League in Benin.

The women’s 100m hurdles heats are scheduled for 5:30 PM today, while the final will take place tomorrow at 4:45 PM.

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