Hard Launch: Barcelona star Pedri goes Instagram official with his girlfriend Alejandra Dorta

The young couple’s low-key relationship has quickly become one of the most talked-about topics among Barcelona supporters.

Barcelona midfielder Pedri has made his relationship with Alejandra Dorta public in the sweetest way possible.

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The Blaugrana star was spotted celebrating La Liga glory side by side with his girlfriend as the club lifted the 2025/26 title trophy.

Barcelona star Pedri | IMAGO

The 22-year-old Spanish international was pictured smiling broadly on the pitch alongside Dorta following Barcelona’s triumphant 2-0 Clásico victory over Real Madrid that clinched the LaLiga championship on Sunday night, May 10.

Pedri and his girlfriend Alejandra Dorta | IMAGO

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Following the match, Pedri shared family photos featuring Alejandra on his official Instagram page, marking the first time he posted his girlfriend on social media.

The image, widely shared on social media, marks the couple’s most significant public appearance together and has been interpreted by fans as a clear “hard launch” of their romance.

Other videos showed the two locking lips quickly before sharing a warm hugs during the title celebrations on Sunday night.

Alehandra Dorta: Who is Pedri's girlfriend

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Pedri with his girlfriend Alejandra Dorta at Premier Padel finals in Barcelona

The pair were first romantically linked in late 2025. Spanish journalist Javi Hoyos first revealed in October that the duo, both aged 22, were dating exclusively.

Days later, Pedri followed Dorta on social media, intensifying speculation. According to Hoyos, Pedri introduced Alejandra to his parents in November last year.

Their first joint public sighting came on December 14, 2025, at the Premier Padel finals held at Barcelona’s Palau Sant Jordi arena. The couple attended alongside several other Blaugrana stars, confirming the relationship to the public eye.

Pedri with his girlfriend Alejandra Dorta at Premier Padel finals in Barcelona

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Alejandra Dorta, a Tenerife native now based in Madrid, maintains a low public profile with a private Instagram account.

She has occasionally been seen supporting Pedri from the stands alongside his family during Barcelona matches.

Alejandra Dorta is Pedri's girlfriend | TikTok

Alejandra Dorta is Pedri's girlfriend | TikTok

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In a 2025 interview, when asked if he was lucky in love, Pedri replied with a smile: “Right now, yes.” Though he did not name Dorta directly, the timing strongly suggested he was referring to her.

Pedri with his girlfriend Alejandra Dorta at Premier Padel finals in Barcelona

The relationship has drawn warm reactions from fans, many of whom expressed surprise given Pedri’s previously private persona and reputation for being “married to football.”