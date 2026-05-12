Devastating! Anthony Joshua’s punch may have KILLED Jake Paul’s boxing dream forever

The YouTuber-turned-boxer could be forced into early retirement after being destroyed by Anthony Joshua.

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has delivered a stark admission, revealing that Anthony Joshua’s devastating knockout punch may have ended his boxing career.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a raw interview with Ariel Helwani, the 29-year-old Problem Child confessed there’s a serious chance he will never be cleared to fight again after suffering a horrific double broken jaw in his December 2025 knockout loss to the former heavyweight champion.

Anthony Joshua broke Jake Paul's jaw in December 2025

'I'm getting some new scans here in a couple of days. We'll see what my doctors say," Paul said.

"You know, can I even fight again? That is definitely in the realm, and possibilities of things.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It does like feel a lot better but I definitely need to get cleared."

Speaking on his potential boxing career being over, he said:

"I think it just depends on, like, how the bone heals, and then also there's a tooth missing here. I'm pretty sure I'm going to have to get an implanted tooth of some sort, or I don't know how much time that is going to add to things.

Jake Paul said there’s a “real possibility” he never gets cleared to fight again 😳



“We have to figure out the smartest thing for me. My doctor definitely doesn’t want me to fight.”



(via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/BEa4dSHDdA — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) May 11, 2026

“We will see. Figure out what the smartest thing is for me. My doctor definitely doesn’t want me to fight.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The bigger picture

Jake Paul was no match for Anthony Joshua.

The brutal defeat, which streamed live on Netflix, saw Joshua dominate and drop Paul multiple times before finishing him in the sixth round.

Immediately after the stoppage, a visibly battered Paul told cameras, “I think my jaw is broken, by the way. It’s definitely broke.”

When Anthony Joshua humbled Jake Paul 👀🥊pic.twitter.com/rvlZf2DftA https://t.co/PujROKEzcd — Sports Highlights Digest (@SportsDigestHQ) March 30, 2026

Advertisement

Advertisement

Medical scans confirmed the devastating damage, forcing emergency surgery with titanium plates and screws.

JAKE PAUL KO COURTESY OF ANTHONY JOSHUA 🥊🥊



LIVE only on @netflix | #JakeJoshuapic.twitter.com/wjyyBn3NdN — Sports (@Sports) December 20, 2025

Paul was condemned to a liquid diet for weeks and even needed a second operation in February 2026 after the hardware loosened.

The Miami clash exposed the massive gulf between Paul’s curated influencer record and real heavyweight elite boxing.

Jake Paul | Getty

Advertisement

Advertisement

Once a vocal critic of “real” boxers, Paul now finds himself confronting the harsh reality of the sport he once mocked.

At just 29 years old and sitting on a reported nine-figure fortune, Paul’s future is suddenly hanging by a thread.

While he continues posting on social media and running his businesses, the prospect of returning to the ring — even for sparring — looks increasingly bleak. Any potential comeback has been pushed into late 2026 at the earliest, if it happens at all.