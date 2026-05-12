Devastating! Anthony Joshua’s punch may have KILLED Jake Paul’s boxing dream forever
YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has delivered a stark admission, revealing that Anthony Joshua’s devastating knockout punch may have ended his boxing career.
In a raw interview with Ariel Helwani, the 29-year-old Problem Child confessed there’s a serious chance he will never be cleared to fight again after suffering a horrific double broken jaw in his December 2025 knockout loss to the former heavyweight champion.
'I'm getting some new scans here in a couple of days. We'll see what my doctors say," Paul said.
"You know, can I even fight again? That is definitely in the realm, and possibilities of things.
"It does like feel a lot better but I definitely need to get cleared."
Speaking on his potential boxing career being over, he said:
"I think it just depends on, like, how the bone heals, and then also there's a tooth missing here. I'm pretty sure I'm going to have to get an implanted tooth of some sort, or I don't know how much time that is going to add to things.
Jake Paul said there’s a “real possibility” he never gets cleared to fight again 😳— Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) May 11, 2026
“We have to figure out the smartest thing for me. My doctor definitely doesn’t want me to fight.”
(via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/BEa4dSHDdA
“We will see. Figure out what the smartest thing is for me. My doctor definitely doesn’t want me to fight.”
The bigger picture
The brutal defeat, which streamed live on Netflix, saw Joshua dominate and drop Paul multiple times before finishing him in the sixth round.
Immediately after the stoppage, a visibly battered Paul told cameras, “I think my jaw is broken, by the way. It’s definitely broke.”
When Anthony Joshua humbled Jake Paul 👀🥊pic.twitter.com/rvlZf2DftA https://t.co/PujROKEzcd— Sports Highlights Digest (@SportsDigestHQ) March 30, 2026
Medical scans confirmed the devastating damage, forcing emergency surgery with titanium plates and screws.
JAKE PAUL KO COURTESY OF ANTHONY JOSHUA 🥊🥊— Sports (@Sports) December 20, 2025
LIVE only on @netflix | #JakeJoshuapic.twitter.com/wjyyBn3NdN
Paul was condemned to a liquid diet for weeks and even needed a second operation in February 2026 after the hardware loosened.
The Miami clash exposed the massive gulf between Paul’s curated influencer record and real heavyweight elite boxing.
Once a vocal critic of “real” boxers, Paul now finds himself confronting the harsh reality of the sport he once mocked.
At just 29 years old and sitting on a reported nine-figure fortune, Paul’s future is suddenly hanging by a thread.
While he continues posting on social media and running his businesses, the prospect of returning to the ring — even for sparring — looks increasingly bleak. Any potential comeback has been pushed into late 2026 at the earliest, if it happens at all.
For the self-proclaimed biggest star in boxing, the jaw-breaking loss may mark the final chapter of his controversial in-ring journey.