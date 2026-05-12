Manchester City vs Crystal Palace preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head

Manchester City face yet another pivotal clash to keep their title hopes alive as they host Crystal Palace at the Etihad on Wednesday.

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Manchester City vs Crystal Palace betting tips

Over 2.5 goals

Both teams to score

Manchester City to win

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace preview

The Premier League title race is set for another twist as a long-awaited game in hand finally arrives.

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Manchester City’s meeting with Crystal Palace on Wednesday is that game in hand, and nothing less than three points will do if City are to keep their dreams of pipping the Gunners to the title alive.

Five days after an eventful yet damaging 3-3 draw at Everton, Man City bounced back with a much-needed 3-0 home win over Brentford on Saturday.

The result leaves Man City five points adrift of Arsenal at the summit, though that gap can be cut to just two points with a win over Palace on Wednesday.

Guardiola’s men are aware that failure to beat the Eagles would hand Arsenal the opportunity to wrap up the title in their final home game of the season against relegated Burnley next Monday.

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However, City will take comfort from their remarkable 36-game unbeaten home record on a Wednesday in the Premier League, including 30 victories since May 2010 (D6).

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, have little to play for. With their own hopes of finishing in the European places largely shot, their sole focus has become the Conference League, where they will face Rayo Vallecano in the final on May 27.

The implication is that they could field a weakened side on the last day of the season when they host Arsenal at Selhurst Park.

That fixture will be played three days before their Conference League final, which might have a big implication on Manchester City’s quest to chase down the Gunners.

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Manchester City vs Crystal Palace head-to-head

Man City comfortably collected maximum points against the Eagles in the reverse fixture at Selhurst Park in December, winning 3-0 courtesy of goals from Erling Haaland (2) and Phil Foden.

They have also only tasted defeat in one of their last nine encounters with Crystal Palace in all competitions (W5 D3) – a 1-0 defeat in the 2025 FA Cup final at Wembley.

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace team forms

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West Ham Premier League form: 🟧🟩🟩🟩🟧🟩

West Ham form (all competitions): 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟧🟩

Arsenal Premier League form: 🟧🟩🟧🟥🟥🟧

Arsenal form (all competitions): 🟧🟥🟩🟥🟩🟧

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace team news

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Man City defender Abdukodir Khusanov has emerged as a doubt after missing the win over Brentford with a knock.

Nathan Ake will likely retain his place at centre-back alongside Marc Guehi if Khusanov is not fit to return.

Rodri is in the same boat as he deals with a groin injury. Josko Gvardiol is a long-term absentee.

Guardiola may well rotate for this match to keep his top players at peak freshness for Saturday’s FA Cup final, meaning the likes of Jeremy Doku, Rayan Cherki and Erling Haaland could be left out.

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Oliver Glasner, meanwhile, will be without Eddie Nketiah. who had his season ended prematurely by a thigh injury, while Borna Sosa (knock) and Cheick Doucoure (muscle) are due to miss out.

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace possible starting lineup

Manchester City: Donnarumma; Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, O’Reilly; Gonzalez, Bernardo; Semenyo, Cherki, Doku; Haaland

Crystal Palace: Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Riad; Munoz, Hughes, Wharton, Mitchell; Pino, Sarr; Mateta

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace prediction

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There are few more frightening prospects in football than facing Manchester City during the run-in.

They have been in formidable form of late. Last week’s draw at Everton was a blip, and potentially a damaging one, but they got back to winning ways in fine fashion against Brentford.

Even if Guardiola opts to rotate for this match, he will expect nothing less than a win. We expect the same.