NBA Playoffs: Shai drops 35 points as OKC sweep Lebron, Lakers

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander delivered a dominant performance with 35 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder completed a commanding 4-0 sweep of the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals.

In Game 4 of the Western Conference semi-final on Monday night, the Thunder held off a resilient Lakers comeback to win 115-110 at Crypto.com Arena.

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Gilgeous-Alexander was electric throughout, finishing with 35 points, 8 assists, and key free throws in the closing moments.

The Lakers know pain at the hands of the Thunder 🌩️



OKC completes the sweep in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/lCEiDy2vwV — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 12, 2026

Chet Holmgren provided the decisive play with a tiebreaking dunk with 32.8 seconds remaining, helping OKC advance to the Western Conference Finals.

Despite strong efforts from LeBron James and the Lakers, who pushed the defending champions to the limit in the fourth quarter, Oklahoma City’s depth and consistency from deep proved too much for J.J Redick's men to handle.

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The Thunder improved to 8-0 in the 2026 playoffs and have now swept two consecutive series.

This marks another early postseason exit for the Lakers, while the young and talented Thunder continue their quest for back-to-back championships.