You will regret it — Koeman warns Barcelona over Rashford decision

Former Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has shared his thoughts on Barcelona's potential permanent move for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford.

Ronald Koeman has strongly advised the club to make Marcus Rashford’s loan move from Manchester United permanent this summer.

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The England international was instrumental in Barcelona’s El Clásico victory over Real Madrid on Sunday, opening the scoring with a superb free-kick in the ninth minute.

Barcelona have a €30 million option to sign the forward on a permanent deal at the end of the season.

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Ronald Koeman urges Barcelona to sign Rashford

Speaking after Rashford’s impressive display against Real Madrid, Koeman warned that Barcelona would “deeply regret” letting the 28-year-old return to Manchester United.

🚨🇪🇸 MARCUS RASHFORD OPENS THE SCORING FOR BARCELONA! WHAT A FANTASTIC FREE KICK!



Barcelona 1-0 Real Madrid.pic.twitter.com/HVt3s3kLS9 — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) May 10, 2026

“If Barcelona allows him to return to Manchester United after this loan, I believe they will deeply regret it,” Koeman told Diario AS.

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“Because 30 million euros in today’s market for a player with these attributes, these statistics, this experience… that is a bargain.

"Rashford poses a threat to teams. Madrid appeared frightened every time he turned and sprinted. Against Real Madrid, he utterly overwhelmed them on the counter-attack. The speed, the intensity, the directness, the confidence, Madrid could not cope with him.”

Koeman added that it would be absurd for Barcelona to hesitate over the €30 million fee.

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“Every time Barcelona moved forward, he was the threat, and yet there are individuals within the club who hesitate to pay 30 million euros? That seems absurd to me.”

Rashford has been clear about his preference to remain at Barcelona, should a deal be agreed.