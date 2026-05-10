Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Blaugrana win El Clasico to clinch 29th LALIGA title

Barcelona beat Real Madrid at the Camp Nou to mathematically win their 29th LALIGA title.

Barcelona beat Real Madrid 2-0 at the Camp Nou to mathematically seal their status as the champions of the 2025/26 LALIGA campaign.

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The Blaugrana entered the game needing a lone point to cross the line. Still, they approached the game with absolute intent and aggression for the win.

A sensational free-kick goal from Marcus Rashford and a well-worked team move finished off by Ferran Torres helped Hansi Flick's men seal the win.

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Key Match Details

Real Madrid entered El Clásico amidst a chaotic week marred by training ground tensions, and their struggles were immediately evident on the pitch.

Barcelona dominated from the opening whistle, suffocating the visitors and restricting them to just a single shot on target throughout the entire 90 minutes.

Barcelona wasted no time asserting their dominance. Marcus Rashford stepped up and curled a magnificent free-kick directly into the top corner, leaving Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois with no chance and giving the hosts a dream 1-0 start.

The hosts doubled their advantage less than ten minutes later. Following a slick, sweeping attacking move involving Fermín López and Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres received the ball inside the penalty area and unleashed a fierce strike to make it 2-0.

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Despite the 2-0 scoreline, things could have been much worse for Álvaro Arbeloa's men. Courtois was arguably Madrid's only bright spark, producing five crucial saves to prevent a historic rout.

As is tradition in El Clásico, tempers eventually flared. A scuffle broke out in the 52nd minute, resulting in yellow cards for Real's Raúl Asencio and Barca's Dani Olmo.

Later in the half, a physical altercation between Trent Alexander-Arnold and substitute Raphinha saw both players enter the referee's notebook in the 81st minute.

The final whistle eventually came and triggered massive celebrations in Catalonia. A podium was brought onto the pitch as Hansi Flick and his players were felicitated, lifting mini trophies in front of their home supporters to mark their 29th LaLiga crown.