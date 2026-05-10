Advertisement

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Blaugrana win El Clasico to clinch 29th LALIGA title

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 22:00 - 10 May 2026
Barcelona beat Real Madrid at the Camp Nou to mathematically win their 29th LALIGA title.
Advertisement

Barcelona beat Real Madrid 2-0 at the Camp Nou to mathematically seal their status as the champions of the 2025/26 LALIGA campaign.

Advertisement

The Blaugrana entered the game needing a lone point to cross the line. Still, they approached the game with absolute intent and aggression for the win.

A sensational free-kick goal from Marcus Rashford and a well-worked team move finished off by Ferran Torres helped Hansi Flick's men seal the win.

Advertisement

Key Match Details

Real Madrid entered El Clásico amidst a chaotic week marred by training ground tensions, and their struggles were immediately evident on the pitch. 

Barcelona dominated from the opening whistle, suffocating the visitors and restricting them to just a single shot on target throughout the entire 90 minutes.

Barcelona wasted no time asserting their dominance. Marcus Rashford stepped up and curled a magnificent free-kick directly into the top corner, leaving Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois with no chance and giving the hosts a dream 1-0 start.

The hosts doubled their advantage less than ten minutes later. Following a slick, sweeping attacking move involving Fermín López and Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres received the ball inside the penalty area and unleashed a fierce strike to make it 2-0.

Advertisement

Despite the 2-0 scoreline, things could have been much worse for Álvaro Arbeloa's men. Courtois was arguably Madrid's only bright spark, producing five crucial saves to prevent a historic rout.

As is tradition in El Clásico, tempers eventually flared. A scuffle broke out in the 52nd minute, resulting in yellow cards for Real's Raúl Asencio and Barca's Dani Olmo. 

Later in the half, a physical altercation between Trent Alexander-Arnold and substitute Raphinha saw both players enter the referee's notebook in the 81st minute.

The final whistle eventually came and triggered massive celebrations in Catalonia. A podium was brought onto the pitch as Hansi Flick and his players were felicitated, lifting mini trophies in front of their home supporters to mark their 29th LaLiga crown. 

For Real Madrid, the forgettable week ends with a bitter, definitive defeat to their archrivals. Stuck on 77 points, Los Blancos are now mathematically eliminated from the title race and will have to settle for a second-place finish as they look to rebuild and refocus for the remainder of the season.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Yamal surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo
Football
10.05.2026
Yamal surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo
Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Blaugrana win El Clasico to clinch 29th LALIGA title
Football
10.05.2026
Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Blaugrana win El Clasico to clinch 29th LALIGA title
Liverpool contact Real Madrid about key target
Football
10.05.2026
Liverpool contact Real Madrid about key target
Olivia Rodrigo meets Lamine Yamal as Barcelona unveils star-studded Spotify jersey for El Clásico
Sports Gist
10.05.2026
Olivia Rodrigo meets Lamine Yamal as Barcelona unveils star-studded Spotify jersey for El Clásico
I told them — Arteta reveals key moment his tactics won the game
Football
10.05.2026
I told them — Arteta reveals key moment his tactics won the game
Thank you — Arteta hails VAR for saving Arsenal against West Ham
Football
10.05.2026
Thank you — Arteta hails VAR for saving Arsenal against West Ham