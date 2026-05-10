Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Blaugrana win El Clasico to clinch 29th LALIGA title
Barcelona beat Real Madrid 2-0 at the Camp Nou to mathematically seal their status as the champions of the 2025/26 LALIGA campaign.
The Blaugrana entered the game needing a lone point to cross the line. Still, they approached the game with absolute intent and aggression for the win.
A sensational free-kick goal from Marcus Rashford and a well-worked team move finished off by Ferran Torres helped Hansi Flick's men seal the win.
Key Match Details
Real Madrid entered El Clásico amidst a chaotic week marred by training ground tensions, and their struggles were immediately evident on the pitch.
Barcelona dominated from the opening whistle, suffocating the visitors and restricting them to just a single shot on target throughout the entire 90 minutes.
Barcelona wasted no time asserting their dominance. Marcus Rashford stepped up and curled a magnificent free-kick directly into the top corner, leaving Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois with no chance and giving the hosts a dream 1-0 start.
The hosts doubled their advantage less than ten minutes later. Following a slick, sweeping attacking move involving Fermín López and Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres received the ball inside the penalty area and unleashed a fierce strike to make it 2-0.
Despite the 2-0 scoreline, things could have been much worse for Álvaro Arbeloa's men. Courtois was arguably Madrid's only bright spark, producing five crucial saves to prevent a historic rout.
As is tradition in El Clásico, tempers eventually flared. A scuffle broke out in the 52nd minute, resulting in yellow cards for Real's Raúl Asencio and Barca's Dani Olmo.
Later in the half, a physical altercation between Trent Alexander-Arnold and substitute Raphinha saw both players enter the referee's notebook in the 81st minute.
The final whistle eventually came and triggered massive celebrations in Catalonia. A podium was brought onto the pitch as Hansi Flick and his players were felicitated, lifting mini trophies in front of their home supporters to mark their 29th LaLiga crown.
For Real Madrid, the forgettable week ends with a bitter, definitive defeat to their archrivals. Stuck on 77 points, Los Blancos are now mathematically eliminated from the title race and will have to settle for a second-place finish as they look to rebuild and refocus for the remainder of the season.