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Olivia Rodrigo meets Lamine Yamal as Barcelona unveils star-studded Spotify jersey for El Clásico

David Ben
David Ben 21:33 - 10 May 2026
Olivia Rodrigo meets Lamine Yamal as Barcelona unveils star-studded Spotify jersey for El Clásico
Barcelona's teenage sensation linked up with the American singer moments before kickoff.
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Pop superstar Olivia Rodrigo added a touch of Hollywood glamour to El Clásico day, sharing a warm on-pitch moment with Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal ahead of the high-stakes clash against Real Madrid.

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The encounter, moments before kick-off on Sunday night, highlighted the crossover between music and football as the club celebrated its ongoing partnership with Spotify.

The pre-match highlight extended beyond the kit when Rodrigo met the teenage winger, who was ruled out for tonight's game but showed up at the Camp Nou to support his teammates in what could potentially be the title decider.

The friendly interaction, filled with smiles and conversation, quickly went viral, showcasing the 18-year-old Yamal’s growing global profile alongside one of pop music’s biggest names

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“OR” butterfly logo takes centre stage

Olivia Rodrigo at the Spotify Camp Nou | IMAGO

For the May 10 El Clásico at Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona players donned a special-edition home jersey featuring Olivia Rodrigo’s signature “OR” butterfly logo in place of the traditional Spotify branding.

The design is part of Spotify’s long-running sponsorship with the club, which periodically spotlights renowned artists on match kits.

Barcelona players donned a special-edition home jersey featuring Olivia Rodrigo’s signature “OR” butterfly logo | IMAGO
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At 23, Rodrigo became the youngest artist to have her emblem featured on the shirt.

The collaboration celebrates her massive streaming success, including over 55 million monthly Spotify listeners and multiple tracks in the platform’s “Billions Club.”

Previous artists in the series have included the Rolling Stones, Drake, Coldplay, Karol G, Travis Scott, and Rosalía.

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