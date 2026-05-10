Thank you — Arteta hails VAR for saving Arsenal against West Ham
Arsenal appeared to have thrown away two vital points in the Premier League title race when Wilson pounced on a loose ball from David Raya in stoppage time.
However, after a lengthy VAR check, Kavanagh was advised to review the incident on the pitch-side monitor and eventually disallowed the goal for a clear foul by Pablo on Raya.
While West Ham were left furious with the decision, Arteta felt justice had been served.
Arteta praises officials after West Ham win
"Today I have to congratulate them. They showed a lot of courage and bravery to stand out and give the opportunity to the referee to have a look at the action," Arteta said.
"When you see the picture, there is no question that it is a clear foul. They were very brave. The action deserved that.
Var review 🚨Arsenal v west ham— Ashley Barnes (@UnitedPulx) May 10, 2026
Last minute goal disallowed goal for west ham.
What’s your take ? pic.twitter.com/BzsQzhCXVb
"In my opinion, it is very clear. They are the rules, and we ask for consistency.
"Today, I realised, for the referees to be in that position and make that call and change the course of one of the two teams, what a responsibility. What a big call."
The victory keeps Arsenal firmly in control of the Premier League title race as they edge closer to ending their 22-year wait for the trophy.