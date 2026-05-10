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Thank you — Arteta hails VAR for saving Arsenal against West Ham

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 20:59 - 10 May 2026
Mikel Arteta has praised referee Chris Kavanagh and the VAR officials for their courage in disallowing Callum Wilson’s injury-time equaliser during Arsenal’s controversial 1-0 victory over West Ham on Sunday.
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Arsenal appeared to have thrown away two vital points in the Premier League title race when Wilson pounced on a loose ball from David Raya in stoppage time.

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However, after a lengthy VAR check, Kavanagh was advised to review the incident on the pitch-side monitor and eventually disallowed the goal for a clear foul by Pablo on Raya.

While West Ham were left furious with the decision, Arteta felt justice had been served.

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Arteta praises officials after West Ham win

"Today I have to congratulate them. They showed a lot of courage and bravery to stand out and give the opportunity to the referee to have a look at the action," Arteta said.

"When you see the picture, there is no question that it is a clear foul. They were very brave. The action deserved that.

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"In my opinion, it is very clear. They are the rules, and we ask for consistency.

"Today, I realised, for the referees to be in that position and make that call and change the course of one of the two teams, what a responsibility. What a big call."

The victory keeps Arsenal firmly in control of the Premier League title race as they edge closer to ending their 22-year wait for the trophy.

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