'I nearly cried': Emotional Ezra reacts as Enyimba waste Super Eagles audition in painful defeat
A desolate Joel Ezra was left close to tears at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena on Sunday after a masterclass in creativity was completely undone by a toothless Enyimba attack.
Despite a standout individual performance that showed his Super Eagles potential, Ezra could only watch in horror as his teammates spurned multiple sitters, condemning the People’s Elephant to a damaging 2-0 defeat against Kwara United.
The Ezra masterclass
Playing out of position at left-back, the versatile Joel Ezra, who confirmed to Pulse Sports Nigeria that his natural role is on the right, was the game's most potent creative force.
He single-handedly carved out at least three big scoring chances at the Arena with his fantastic marauding runs and crosses on the left.
The most glaring came in the second half when Ezra delivered a pinpoint cross to Chidera, who somehow missed an open net from just six yards out with the Kwara United goalkeeper completely stranded.
#NPFL26 #MD37— Enyimba FC (@EnyimbaFC) May 10, 2026
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📍 It ends in defeat @ Onikan Water front... pic.twitter.com/6rFyle0sJE
‘I nearly cried’
Speaking exclusively after the match, a visibly emotional Ezra admitted he was struggling to process the result.
"I don’t even know what to say," the defender stated, his voice trailing off. "I didn’t expect this kind of game.”
“As a full-back, whenever you are attacking, if they don’t use that opportunity, the opponent will use the space you left. It is frustrating; you will nearly cry because you are going and coming, putting in crosses, but nobody is there to put them in."
Relegation threat looms
While Ezra shone, Enyimba’s defence crumbled. Babatunde Bright emerged as the hero for the hosts, ruthlessly exploiting poor positioning to bag a decisive brace that secured all three points for the Harmony Boys.
The loss leaves Enyimba in a perilous position. Having failed to record a single goal or point in Lagos, the nine-time NPFL champions head into the final game of the season with their top-flight status officially under threat.
For Ezra, a player, who believes he is ready for a national team call-up, the brilliance of his performance was a small consolation for a team that looks increasingly like a giant on the brink of a historic collapse.