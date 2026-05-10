I told them — Arteta reveals key moment his tactics won the game

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta reacted to his side's immense triumph in the victory against West Ham.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed the definitive turning point in his side's seismic, hard-fought victory over West Ham United at the London Stadium, an incredible result that leaves the Gunners needing just two more wins to officially secure the 2025/2026 Premier League title.

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What Arteta said

Speaking to the media following the crucial victory, the Spanish tactician detailed how he primed his squad to seize control of their destiny.

"I said to the boys that we are going to go for it, so be ready," Arteta explained. "We are not going to wait for an action, and we throw everything that we had on the bench for those players to make a difference."

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Impact of the change

The manager's decisive substitutions ultimately broke the deadlock, perfectly validating his aggressive approach.

Arteta specifically highlighted the immediate impact of club captain Martin Ødegaard, who was brought off the bench and quickly orchestrated the winning sequence.

The Arsenal boss praised the Norwegian midfielder, noting he "came in and did an unbelievable action to pass the ball to Leo [Trossard]" for the crucial, decisive assist.

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However, securing the vital three points in the high-stakes clash also required immense defensive resolve in the dying moments.