Advertisement

I told them — Arteta reveals key moment his tactics won the game

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 21:25 - 10 May 2026
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta reacted to his side's immense triumph in the victory against West Ham.
Advertisement

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed the definitive turning point in his side's seismic, hard-fought victory over West Ham United at the London Stadium, an incredible result that leaves the Gunners needing just two more wins to officially secure the 2025/2026 Premier League title. 

Advertisement

What Arteta said

Speaking to the media following the crucial victory, the Spanish tactician detailed how he primed his squad to seize control of their destiny. 

"I said to the boys that we are going to go for it, so be ready," Arteta explained. "We are not going to wait for an action, and we throw everything that we had on the bench for those players to make a difference."

Advertisement

Impact of the change

The manager's decisive substitutions ultimately broke the deadlock, perfectly validating his aggressive approach. 

Arteta specifically highlighted the immediate impact of club captain Martin Ødegaard, who was brought off the bench and quickly orchestrated the winning sequence. 

The Arsenal boss praised the Norwegian midfielder, noting he "came in and did an unbelievable action to pass the ball to Leo [Trossard]" for the crucial, decisive assist. 

Advertisement

However, securing the vital three points in the high-stakes clash also required immense defensive resolve in the dying moments. 

Highlighting the tension of the climax, Arteta pointed out two final, terrifying hurdles his team had to overcome to guarantee the victory: a match-saving intervention from goalkeeper David Raya and the squad's collective ability to survive what he described as "the absolute chaos in the box" during West Ham's desperate late siege.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Yamal surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo
Football
10.05.2026
Yamal surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo
Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Blaugrana win El Clasico to clinch 29th LALIGA title
Football
10.05.2026
Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Blaugrana win El Clasico to clinch 29th LALIGA title
Liverpool contact Real Madrid about key target
Football
10.05.2026
Liverpool contact Real Madrid about key target
Olivia Rodrigo meets Lamine Yamal as Barcelona unveils star-studded Spotify jersey for El Clásico
Sports Gist
10.05.2026
Olivia Rodrigo meets Lamine Yamal as Barcelona unveils star-studded Spotify jersey for El Clásico
I told them — Arteta reveals key moment his tactics won the game
Football
10.05.2026
I told them — Arteta reveals key moment his tactics won the game
Thank you — Arteta hails VAR for saving Arsenal against West Ham
Football
10.05.2026
Thank you — Arteta hails VAR for saving Arsenal against West Ham