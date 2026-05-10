Liverpool contact Real Madrid about key target

Liverpool have asked Real Madrid for a report on their coaching target.

Liverpool have reportedly initiated direct contact with Real Madrid to enquire about the current status of their former midfielder, Xabi Alonso, signalling a potential shift in their managerial plans.

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Liverpool consider Alonso

The English giants previously made the Spanish tactician their primary target to replace the departing Jürgen Klopp, but Alonso rejected their advances to continue his development in Germany.

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The highly coveted coach eventually departed Bayer Leverkusen, where he famously secured an invincible 2023/24 Bundesliga title unbeaten, to take the managerial reins at the Santiago Bernabéu, a decision that ultimately forced the Premier League club to pivot to Slot.

A failed Madrid tenure

However, Alonso’s return to the Spanish capital as manager ultimately ended in spectacular failure, culminating in his premature dismissal from the club.