Liverpool contact Real Madrid about key target
Liverpool have reportedly initiated direct contact with Real Madrid to enquire about the current status of their former midfielder, Xabi Alonso, signalling a potential shift in their managerial plans.
Liverpool consider Alonso
Liverpool are reportedly doing their due diligence on Alonso, despite widespread reports from Merseyside indicating that current head coach Arne Slot is fully expected to retain his position in the Anfield dugout for next season.
The English giants previously made the Spanish tactician their primary target to replace the departing Jürgen Klopp, but Alonso rejected their advances to continue his development in Germany.
The highly coveted coach eventually departed Bayer Leverkusen, where he famously secured an invincible 2023/24 Bundesliga title unbeaten, to take the managerial reins at the Santiago Bernabéu, a decision that ultimately forced the Premier League club to pivot to Slot.
A failed Madrid tenure
However, Alonso’s return to the Spanish capital as manager ultimately ended in spectacular failure, culminating in his premature dismissal from the club.
His rigid demands and strict in-game management resulted in a deeply toxic and publicised fallout with star forward Vinícius Júnior over substitution decisions, which fundamentally fractured the dressing room and directly led to his sacking before current manager Álvaro Arbeloa was appointed to salvage the chaotic campaign.