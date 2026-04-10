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Liverpool board make final decision on Arne Slot after PSG defeat

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 11:27 - 10 April 2026
Arne Slot is on thin ice at Liverpool after an underwhelming season was compounded by a limp defeat to PSG in the UEFA Champions League.
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Liverpool have no plans to sack Arne Slot and are keen for the Dutchman to remain in charge at the start of the 2026-27 season.

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The Reds suffered a disappointing 2-0 Champions League quarter-final first-leg defeat to Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night, sparking fresh speculation about the manager’s future.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot || Imago
Liverpool manager Arne Slot || Imago

However, according to Metro, the club’s hierarchy, led by Fenway Sports Group, believe Slot deserves time to prove himself and want him to lead the team into the new campaign.

Reports suggest the owners feel the former Feyenoord boss needs up to four transfer windows before a final verdict is reached on his long-term position at Anfield.

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The result in Paris has increased pressure on Slot, with some fans growing impatient after a difficult European night.

Yet the board appears willing to back him through the current challenges, including the tough task of overturning the deficit in next week’s second leg at Anfield.

This stance offers Slot a degree of stability as he looks to regroup and prepare for the remainder of the season, while also beginning early planning for the summer transfer window.

However, a few more bad defeats in the final weeks of the season could force the board to change their mind.

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Liverpool welcome Fulham to Anfield this weekend as they struggle to hold on to the fifth and final UCL spot for next season. The Reds are currently one point ahead of Chelsea, who are on 48 points.

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