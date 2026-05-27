Transfer News: Arsenal to sell 29-year-old title winner for just £5 million

Arsenal are reportedly willing to sell one of their players for as low as £5 million this summer.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are preparing to overhaul their title-winning squad this summer, with Gabriel Jesus set to be sold for as little as £5 million.

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The Brazilian striker has struggled with injuries and consistency in recent seasons, scoring just six Premier League goals over the last two campaigns.

Despite his reduced role, Arsenal are keen to offload his high wages, making him available at a significantly reduced fee compared to the £45 million they paid Manchester City in 2022.

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Arsenal to sell Gabriel Jesus for low price

According to Metro UK, Jesus is one of at least two senior players expected to leave the Emirates this summer, with Gabriel Martinelli also tipped for an exit. The Gunners are planning to bring in three new signings, with Julian Alvarez, Morgan Rogers, and Eli Junior Kroupi among their top targets.

Jesus, who scored in Arsenal’s final-day Premier League win over Crystal Palace, recently hinted at a possible departure.

“There’s a lot of talk [about the future], and I’m being very honest,” he told ESPN Brasil. “It’s not easy for a player who is always looking to improve…”

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His final appearance in an Arsenal shirt could come this weekend in the Champions League final against PSG in Budapest.