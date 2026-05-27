Man City loverboy Rúben Dias accused of moving on too quickly following Maya Jama split
Manchester City defender Ruben Dias is facing fresh scrutiny over his behaviour on social media, with accusations he has been exploring new connections following his split from the Love Island host Maya Jama.
According to The Sun, the 29-year-old Portuguese star has been using a tactic known as “toe-dipping”, briefly following attractive influencers on Instagram late at night to gauge their interest, then unfollowing them if they don’t follow back.
This pattern has reportedly continued since the couple’s amicable split at the end of April.
What's the gossip?
According to the outlet, the revelations go further, with claims that Dias was engaging in similar behaviour even while still in a relationship with Maya.
In March 2026, he allegedly followed Portuguese model and bridal designer Catarina Duraes late at night before unfollowing her the next morning. In November 2025, he reportedly did the same with a Scottish woman named Claire.
Post-split, he has been linked to similar moves involving Australian ex-Love Island star Amelia Marni and a blonde TikTok influencer named Georgia.
Why did Ruben Dias and Maya Jama break up?
Dias and Maya Jama ended their 18-month romance mutually, citing busy careers as the primary reason, according to a source who spoke to the Irish Sun.
A source said: "Maya and Ruben had a wonderful time together and there’s still a lot of love and respect between them. But with both of their careers going into overdrive over the summer, they realised the relationship had run its course and it was better to separate."
"There’s no bad blood at all between them. They’re still incredibly fond of one another… The split has been very mature and mutual. They’re both young, ambitious and entering huge phases in their respective careers.”
Maya is currently filming The Celebrity Traitors for BBC in Scotland and will soon host the new series of Love Island, while Dias is preparing for the 2026 World Cup with Portugal.
The pair had moved into a $5.4 million mansion in Alderley Edge just five months earlier.
Neither Dias nor Jama have publicly commented on the news of their split.