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Arteta wins manager of the season award after historic Arsenal title triumph

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:07 - 27 May 2026
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Arteta wins manager of the season award
Mikel Arteta has been crowned the Premier League Manager of the Season after guiding Arsenal to their first league title in 22 years.
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Arteta's leadership was instrumental as Arsenal ended a two-decade wait for the Premier League trophy. 

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After three consecutive second-place finishes, his side dominated the campaign, holding the top spot since October and clinching the title with a game to spare.

The victory marks the pinnacle of a remarkable turnaround for the club under the Spaniard, who took charge in December 2019 with the team at a low ebb.

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Arteta wins award

The Arsenal manager secured the prestigious prize ahead of a strong field of nominees, including Pep Guardiola, Andoni Iraola, Brentford's Keith Andrews, Sunderland's Regis Le Bris, and Manchester United's Michael Carrick.

After lifting the trophy at Crystal Palace on Sunday, Arteta reflected on the long journey. "The fans have been waiting for this for so long," he said. 

"We have had some difficult moments along the way, but all of them are worth it when you see that kind of reaction."

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta || Imago
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta || Imago
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"We showed an incredible connection, an incredible commitment and incredible courage as well. Everything around us was fuel for the desire to go and do it. 

“There are doubts and the understanding that maybe you are not the right person. But thanks to God, we have done it. I feel a lot of joy and a lot of relief as well."

Following Arteta’s triumph, Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes was also named Player of the Season, while Manchester City's Nico O'Reilly took home the Young Player of the Season award.

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