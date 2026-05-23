Arsenal's Arteta sets sights on Champions League glory after Premier League triumph

Mikel Arteta is focused on winning the Champions League with Arsenal after ending their 22-year wait for a Premier League title

Fresh off securing their historic Premier League title, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has immediately shifted his focus toward the upcoming UEFA Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain in Budapest.

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The Spanish tactician has urged his squad to build on their domestic success and complete a legendary double on the European stage.

Arteta raising standards and demanding more

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Despite the heavy celebrations in North London following their Premier League coronation, Arteta stressed the urgent need to maintain elite focus ahead of the showcase event. "We have raised different standards now," Arteta stated during his media address.

"This is where we are right now, and now we have to go to the next level, and the next level is going to happen in six days in Budapest, to go and win the Champions League, and we know that. Our only focus now is to achieve that goal."

Arteta focused on Champions League glory amidst title celebrations

The atmosphere around the training ground remains incredibly vibrant as the club chases its first-ever Champions League crown.

Arteta highlighted that the immense connection between the squad, staff, and families has fueled an energetic environment that balances celebration with intense desire.

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"And you see the joy, but you see as well the ambition. We've done that, but now we want this one," the manager added.