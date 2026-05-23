'You wasted your international career' — Nigerians brutally mock Tomori & Abraham over England World Cup snub

Zero mercy! Nigerian football fans have flooded social media to ruthlessly troll Fikayo Tomori and Tammy Abraham after both stars were officially completely axed from the Three Lions' flight to 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Outspoken England boss Thomas Tuchel has officially left out AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori and striker Tammy Abraham from his final 26-man FIFA World Cup squad.

Years after both former Chelsea academy products infamously turned their backs on the Super Eagles, Nigerian fans are flooding the internet with savage "I told you so" memes.

The internet is fiercely united in the opinion that both dual-national stars completely traded a legendary, guaranteed international career for a country that treats them as disposable.

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Contentious debates across Nigerian social media have reached an absolute boiling point after ruthless England boss Thomas Tuchel completely left out Fikayo Tomori and Tammy Abraham from his final 26-man FIFA World Cup squad.

Years after both former Chelsea prospects infamously rejected the chance to lead the Super Eagles, local supporters are flooding the internet with savage, unfiltered trolling.

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The general consensus? Local fans are boldly claiming that the dual-national stars effectively flushed their international careers down the drain just to sit on the fringes of an ungrateful English setup.

Left to right Fikayo Tomori, Tammy Abraham and Bukayo Saka were all invited to the England sqaud at the same time

From intense past heartbreak turning into pure cross-continental mockery, the brutal reality of shunning your roots has officially sparked the most explosive fan reaction of the summer.

“You Made Your Bed, Now Lay in It!” — The Fans Have No Mercy

The comment sections across X (formerly Twitter) have turned into an absolute graveyard for the two Anglo-Nigerian players.

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England striker Tammy Abraham

They are refusing to show even a shred of sympathy, viewing the omission as poetic justice for two ballers who thought they were "too big" for the green and white.

Reacting to Tomori's endless cycle of being called up just to warm the Three Lions' bench, one furious fan pointed out the calculated nature of English recruitment, stating:

Thomas Tuchel

“They cap-tied him and drip-feed him one throwaway game every year. He could be the face of Canada or Nigeria's defense, but look at him now.”

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The sentiment was instantly echoed by thousands of others who feel the duo threw away their prime footballing years for a handful of meaningless substitute appearances.

Former Super Eagles target Fikayo Tomoro.

Another fan wrote bluntly: “Fikayo Tomori and Tammy Abraham just wasted their international career. What a shame.”

The mockery only intensified as supporters began reminding the players that international football is an unforgiving terrain when you choose prestige over heritage.

Ready to go! 💪



Thomas Tuchel's live reaction to his #ThreeLions squad on the England app. pic.twitter.com/E9yv9EYqsA — England (@England) May 22, 2026

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Another Nigerian laughed at the situation, saying: “Cap-tied himself, lmfao. You made your bed, now lay in it.”

When a few sympathetic voices tried to defend the players, a defiant fan fired back with a classic piece of Naija logic: “He made the decision, so who should face the consequences? Me?”

Former AS Roma striker Tammy Abraham

They cap tied him and drip feed him 1 throwaway game every year. Could be the face of Canada/Nigeria's defence but look at him now https://t.co/EMkDJiCix2 — Jun (@JuneVanBloem) May 22, 2026

The Malicious Cap-Tie Trap

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What makes this situation trigger so much local group-chat banter is how incredibly different their realities look compared to players who choose heritage.

While Tomori and Abraham are stuck watching the World Cup from their couches, players like Arthur Okonkwo are receiving massive praise after successfully switching to Nigeria.

For Tomori, who was also eligible to be a franchise player for Canada, the England snub feels particularly nasty. A passionate tactical analyst summed up the tragedy of his career choice perfectly:

“Missing out behind that England depth is one thing, but the fact that he barely even gets a look in friendlies makes the cap-tie feel so malicious. He deserved a proper international career. He just thought he was above Nigeria and Canada. Wrong decision, now he has to live with it.”

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Fikayo Tomori and Tammy Abraham just wasted their international career. What a shame. — GNB OFFICIAL (@GHNaijaBallers) May 22, 2026

The Ultimate Lesson

With the Super Eagles currently boasting global icons like Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman headlining a lethal international squad, Nigerian fans are making it clear that the national team is no longer a second-tier backup option.