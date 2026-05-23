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Don't come back to Man Utd - Evra tells Rashford to be selfish

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 12:01 - 23 May 2026
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Patrice Evra told Marcus Rashford to avoid Manchester United's return
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Patrice Evra has urged Marcus Rashford to remain at Barcelona and avoid a return to Manchester United this summer.

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Rashford has rediscovered his best form during a successful loan spell in Spain, enjoying one of the most productive periods of his career since leaving Old Trafford temporarily.

The England international has scored 13 goals and provided 10 assists for Barcelona.

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Despite Rashford’s impressive displays, uncertainty continues to surround his long-term future at the Catalan club.

Barcelona reportedly hold an option to make the move permanent for around £26 million, but negotiations are still ongoing and no final agreement has been reached.

Reports in Spain suggest Barcelona remain cautious about completing the transfer due to financial considerations, leaving Rashford’s next move unresolved.

Evra says Rashford looks happy again

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Speaking about Rashford’s situation, former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra made it clear that he believes the forward should remain in Spain.

Evra said, “I love Marcus, and body language doesn’t lie, he’s happy now. He wasn’t in Manchester, so that’s what you have to prioritise.

“When you have to work, you have to perform, but happiness is really important, and that’s what I see when he’s in Barcelona. He wants to stay.”

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Evra explained that Rashford’s happiness and enjoyment of football should take priority over sentiment or loyalty to his boyhood club.

The former United left-back also revealed details of a private conversation he had with Rashford several years ago regarding his future at Old Trafford.

“I spoke with Marcus maybe six years ago, and he said, ‘Patrice, my heart tells me to stay at Man United, but my mind is telling me to go,” Evra revealed.

“He will still be a Mancunian, but he should prioritize his football career and enjoy his football in Barcelona. He should stay there,” he added.

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Evra then delivered a strong personal plea to the England star.

“From a selfish and personal point of view, don’t come back to Man United. Stay where you are happy.

“I know Marcus’ price will be daylight robbery for Barcelona; they’re definitely going to pay less than what he is worth,” he added.

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