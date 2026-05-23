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2026 FIFA World Cup: DR Congo’s participation in danger

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 12:07 - 23 May 2026
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Ahead of the 2026 World Cup, DR Congo risk being barred from the USA
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The Democratic Republic of Congo's national football team faces a shocking threat of exclusion from the upcoming 2026 World Cup due to an escalating Ebola virus outbreak in Central Africa.

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A report from ABC World News revealed that United States authorities have warned the Congolese delegation that they risk being barred from entering U.S. territory if any personnel return to their homeland before the tournament kicks off.

Strict CDC Restrictions disrupt DR Congo’s preparations

The Leopards, who famously knocked out Nigeria's Super Eagles to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in 52 years, have seen their preparation plans completely upended by the health crisis.

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In response to the rapid spread of the virus, the U.S. Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) implemented strict travel restrictions, prohibiting entry to non-U.S. passport holders who have visited DR Congo, Uganda, or South Sudan within the preceding 21 days.

This mandate forced the team to cancel high-profile home events in Kinshasa, including an open training session for local fans and an official send-off ceremony with Head of State Felix Tshisekedi.

To safeguard their tournament eligibility and ensure unrestricted entry into America by June 10, all staff members currently inside DR Congo have been ordered to evacuate the country immediately.

Logistical shuffles for DR Congo ahead of World Cup

Despite the immense pressure and threat of expulsion, team manager Dodo Landu downplayed the disruption, confirming that their training camp will simply be relocated and maintained in Brussels, Belgium.

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The logistical transition is heavily simplified because the entire playing squad announced by the manager is already based at clubs outside of DR Congo, primarily within Europe.

If they successfully navigate these border controls, the team will establish their tournament headquarters in Houston, Texas, where local health departments are working alongside FIFA and the CDC to guarantee safety.

DR Congo is scheduled to open its World Cup campaign against Portugal in Houston before facing Colombia in Guadalajara and wrapping up group play against Uzbekistan in Atlanta.

Meanwhile, the domestic situation remains incredibly severe, with health authorities tracking 600 active suspected Ebola cases and 139 recorded deaths.

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