Not sure of his position - Tuchel reveals key decision to leave Foden at home

England manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed that uncertainty over Phil Foden's best position was a key factor in his decision to leave the Manchester City star out of his World Cup squad.

The 25-year-old playmaker was the most prominent name to be excluded from the final squad on Friday, joining other high-profile players such as Cole Palmer, Harry Maguire, and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

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Despite earning 49 caps since his 2020 debut, Foden's inconsistent season with Manchester City, where he scored just seven Premier League goals, ultimately cost him his place.

After featuring in England's last three major tournaments, his dip in form prompted Tuchel to make a difficult call.

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Tuchel explains decision to leave Foden

The German coach suggested that taking Foden to the tournament without a clear role could have led to discontent within the camp.

In explaining the thought process behind dropping the former PFA Players' Player of the Year, the England boss admitted that concerns over Foden's role in the team's structure were decisive.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Tuchel said: "With Phil, it’s a little bit different, he was excellent in camp for us…not only in training but also out of it.

Thomas Tuchel || Imago

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“It hurt me a lot, actually, to tell him this decision. I could see in his reaction how much it would have meant for him to come.

“But he lost momentum in a crucial part of the season, especially in the last half of the season…we could see glimpses here or there, but not enough evidence."

"I was unsure in the end what position he is," Tuchel continued. "Is it a 10? Is it a false 9? Or is it maybe more of a Bernardo Silva role in the future as an 8?

Phil Foden for England || Imago

“It’s maybe not on the wing anymore, so it doesn’t make sense to me to bring players and maybe play them out of position…to have them in camp it would make them uncomfortable and unhappy, so the decisions have to be made.”

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The debate over Foden's ideal position has been a persistent issue for England managers, with the player often deployed on the wings to make room for other creative talents.