Max Verstappen makes huge decision on F1 future with ONE condition ahead of Canadian GP

The Red Bull driver has lifted the lid on his future in a new interview.

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen has confirmed he will remain in Formula 1 beyond the 2026 season, putting an end to speculation about his future in the sport.

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Speaking to De Telegraaf ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix, the Red Bull driver stated he plans to compete in 2027 with a condition.

"Yes, definitely. Unless some really crazy things happen, but I don’t expect that," Verstappen said when asked if he would still be active in F1 in 2027. "I hope everyone keeps their word. But I can confirm that I’ll stay in Formula 1.”

Despite questions there about whether that meant he was absolutely certain to continue racing in F1, Verstappen remained vague, saying: "It will make the product better so that means that I'm happier and that's what I want to be able to continue in F1."

Verstappen positive about 2027 rule changes

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Max Verstappen | Credit: IMAGO

The Dutchman’s decision comes after recent positive developments regarding the proposed 2027 engine regulations.

The 28-year-old Dutchman, who had been vocal about his dissatisfaction with current cars and hinted at possibly leaving at the end of 2026, expressed optimism about the planned adjustments to power units.

He described the changes as heading in the “right direction” and something the sport needs

“It's definitely heading in a very positive direction. It's the minimum I was hoping for, and it's really nice that that's what they want to do. That's definitely what I think the sport needs," Verstappen said, as per GPblog.

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“I've always said it doesn't matter if I had a good car or not, it's just a product, and I think the product will improve like that, so naturally I think then the enjoyment will go up as well."

What Verstappen said about his future with Red Bull

While Verstappen is clear about continuing in F1, his long-term future with Red Bull remains open.

Max Verstappen | Credit: X(@F1)

He reiterated his preference to stay with the team he has been with since 2016, saying: “I’d prefer to be connected to Red Bull for the rest of my life… But making that decision doesn’t have to be today or tomorrow.”

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His current contract with Red Bull runs until the end of 2028, but the 2026 season has been challenging for the team, with Verstappen sitting lower in the drivers’ championship than usual.

This confirmation provides relief for fans and the sport as a whole, ensuring one of its highest-paid stars will be on the grid in 2027.

When is the 2026 Canadian Grand Prix?

The Canadian Grand Prix is taking place this weekend across the weekend of May 22–24, 2026, at the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve in Montreal.