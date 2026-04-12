Ferrari lining up Max Verstappen as Lewis Hamilton’s heir in EXPLOSIVE twist

The Prancing Horse is reportedly plotting a blockbuster bid for Lewis Hamilton's rival to succeed him once he retires.

Fresh paddock whispers have sparked major intrigue across Formula 1 after reports suggested Ferrari are already considering a sensational long-term move for Red Bull superstar Max Verstappen as a potential successor to Lewis Hamilton.

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While Hamilton’s blockbuster switch to Ferrari was one of the biggest stories in recent F1 history, speculation is now growing that the Scuderia could already be mapping out life beyond the seven-time world champion, with Verstappen emerging as the dream target for a future seat in Maranello, potentially by 2028.

What's the story?

Max Verstappen is the highest-paid driver in F1 | Credit: Getty

According to Erik Van Haren of De Telegraaf, Ferrari’s leadership is believed to be closely monitoring Verstappen’s long-term future at Red Bull amid increasing uncertainty around the Dutch driver’s next chapter.

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The 28-year-old remains contracted to Red Bull until the end of 2028, but recent developments have only intensified speculation. The reported future departure of his long-time race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase has raised fresh questions over whether the four-time world champion could eventually seek a new challenge elsewhere.

Meanwhile, Ferrari are understood to see Verstappen as the ideal figure to carry the team into a new era once Hamilton’s stint eventually comes to an end.

Ferrarui driver Lewis Hamilton | IMAGO

The rumours also inevitably place Hamilton’s future under fresh scrutiny. While the 41-year-old driver remains one of the sport’s biggest names and a commercial powerhouse for Ferrari, reports suggest the Italian giants may be thinking several years ahead.

With Charles Leclerc firmly established as a long-term pillar of the team, adding Verstappen to the mix would represent one of the most explosive moves in modern Formula 1 history.

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For now, no formal talks have been confirmed, but the idea alone has sent fans into frenzy across social media and the wider paddock.

A blockbuster twist in waiting?

Verstappen has previously refused to completely rule out a future Ferrari switch, famously saying “never say never” when asked about one day racing in red.

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton sits alongside Red Bull's Max Verstappen during the 2026 F1 pre-season test in Bahrain | IMAGO

Though the Dutchman emphasises that performance must dictate the decision rather than the brand's prestige.

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“I think Ferrari is a massive brand,” Verstappen said as per F1i.com.

“All the drivers, they see and they picture themselves there, ‘I would like to drive for Ferrari’. But I think that’s also where the mistake comes, just to drive for Ferrari.

Max Verstappen is a four-time world champion | Credit: X(@F1)

"If I would ever want to go there, I don’t go there just to drive for Ferrari, I go there because I see the opportunity to win."

With Red Bull facing internal changes and Ferrari always hunting the biggest names, the possibility of this blockbuster move may remain one of F1’s most fascinating long-term storylines.