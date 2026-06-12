2026 World Cup Power Rankings: South Africa in last place after chaos on the opening day

Which teams have been the best and worst at the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is officially underway, and if the opening matches are any indication, standard group standings are going to tell only half the story.

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Using a context-driven Power Performance Score ($PPS$) matrix, which grades teams on result weight, goal metrics, quality of opposition, and baseline expectations, Pulse Sports Nigeria’s first leaderboard of the tournament has locked in after the opening day of fixtures.

While two teams walked away with crucial three-point hauls, it is South Korea who steals the headlines and the 1 spot, capitalising on tactical discipline while host nation Mexico paid the price for indiscipline despite a chaotic opening victory.

Here is where the teams stand after the first wave of matches:

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1. South Korea

Movement:—

Match Result: Won 2-1 vs. Czech Republic

The Verdict: Efficiency personified. Facing a heavily favoured, higher-ranked Czech side (FIFA Ranking 40), South Korea played a razor-sharp tactical game.

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Because our system rewards lower-ranked underdogs for punching up, their 2-1 victory yielded massive dividends and a disciplinary record of just one yellow card, helped put the Taeguk Warriors comfortably as the tournament's highest power rating of the opening day.

2. Mexico

Movement:—

Match Result: Won 2-0 vs. South Africa

The Verdict: El Tri took care of business in the opening game of the 2026 World Cup, dispatching South Africa with a comfortable 2-0 cushion to delight the home crowd.

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Under normal circumstances, a two-goal margin would easily vault a winning host to the top of the grid. However, a severe lack of discipline cost them dearly. A costly red card, combined with a yellow saw, Mexico docked points in the matrix, leaving them in second place. The win is massive, but the disciplinary hangover could come back to haunt the hosts.

3. Czech Republic

Movement:—

Match Result: Lost 1-2 vs. South Korea

The Verdict: A disappointing start on paper for Czechia, but the metrics show they aren't entirely dead in the water.

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Despite losing the match, they kept their discipline perfectly clean with zero cards and suffered only a narrow one-goal defeat to a highly competent South Korean squad.

Because they minimised the damage, they remain in with a chance of making it to the knockout rounds and sit comfortably ahead of the tournament's true cellar-dwellers.

4. South Africa

Movement:—

Match Result: Lost 0-2 vs. Mexico

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The Verdict: A complete opening-day disaster for Bafana Bafana. Going down 2-0 to the host nation is a tough footballing reality, but the squad completely unravelled under the pressure of the Aztec atmosphere.

Enduring a total disciplinary meltdown that featured two yellow cards and two red cards, South Africa fell to multiple disastrous historic lows, leaving their World Cup hopes in shambles.

They plunge straight to the bottom of the power rankings with a negative score and plenty of soul-searching to do before Matchday 2.

How Our Power Rankings Work

Pulse Sports' power ranking formula does not just look at wins and losses; it rewards how you play and who you play. Our mathematical model factors in match result, goal difference, team and opponent rank, as well as disciplinary record.

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