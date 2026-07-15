World Cup 2026: Messi inspires Argentina to second consecutive final as England stumble at semifinal again

Messi magic rescued Argentina once again as La Albiceleste beat England to book a second consecutive World Cup final

Lionel Messi inspired Argentina to a sensational comeback against England after a brace of assists in the dying minutes to help La Albiceleste to a second consecutive final.

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Messi may not have gotten on the scoresheet, but his assists for Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez were the difference-makers as Argentina fought back from an Anthony Gordon opener to beat England 2-1.

England vs Argentina: How it happened

The intense atmosphere inside the stadium was reflected on the pitch, with 19 fouls committed in a combative first half that left referee Ismail Elfath with a difficult task of keeping the peace.

Enzo Fernandez went close with a powerful effort from distance before England took the lead through Anthony Gordon. Morgan Rogers vindicated his selection by delivering an inviting cross from the right, allowing Gordon to finish at the back post.

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Argentina responded strongly and nearly found an immediate equaliser, but Jordan Pickford produced a superb reflex save to deny Nico Gonzalez's close-range header. As the pressure mounted, Alexis Mac Allister struck the post before finally breaking England's resistance five minutes from time with a superb 25-yard finish.

Thomas Tuchel's defensive setup initially frustrated the holders, but Argentina continued to dominate the closing stages. Mac Allister rattled the woodwork again before Lautaro Martinez completed the turnaround with a stoppage-time winner to seal a thrilling comeback.