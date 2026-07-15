'Sorry, am I watching wrestling - Fans in shock as Argentina and England's first half look like a brawl

The first half of the game between Argentina and England has led to a lot of reactions from fans on social media.

Characterised by intense physicality, the second semi-final encounter of the 2026 FIFA World Cup reached halftime in a deadlock.

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A combined total of 19 fouls were committed during the opening half, with each team also receiving a single yellow card.

Social media erupted as fans expressed shock at witnessing both teams clash after nearly every challenge.

Fans' reaction to Argentina and England first half clash

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The first half of the game between Argentina and England has been nothing short of a wrestling match.

A lot of complaints have been made by fans on X, claiming they are witnessing a brawl and not a football match.

Sorry am I watching football or wrestling 💀 #ENGARG — Charlotte Tutton (@Char_Tutton) July 15, 2026

One wrote on the timeline, “Sorry, am I watching football or wrestling?”

Another fan responded in the comment section, “What kind of match is this?! These Argentina players are literally on top of the England players! Ruining the game – they're worse than Brazil!”

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A fan commented, “Either way, you’re getting a knockout; just hope the snacks don’t get tackled.”

One fan replied, “The right question to be asking. I signed up for FOOTBALL, not a boxing ring.”

England and Argentina players confronting the referee || Imago

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Another fan said, “You are getting a lot of body slams and goal celebrations; just pick a side before the popcorn runs out.”