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Transfer News: Chelsea open talks to sign £50m World Cup star

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 19:13 - 15 July 2026
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Chelsea are reportedly desperate to beat Manchester United to the signing of one of their top targets this summer.
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The Blues have held talks to sign France World Cup star Manu Kone ahead of Manchester United, according to reports.

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The 25-year-old’s stock has risen following his performances in the United States, where he played five times during France’s run to the World Cup semifinals.

While Manchester United previously led the chase to make Kone Michael Carrick’s third midfield signing of the summer, following Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans, Chelsea’s interest has complicated the transfer.

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According to Corriere della Sera, The Blues used ongoing negotiations with Roma over Alejandro Garnacho’s departure to inquire about Kone.

Garnacho is expected to leave Stamford Bridge after a disappointing single season in London, and Chelsea leveraged those talks to launch an inquiry for the French midfielder.

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso is keen to rebuild his midfield, especially with Enzo Fernandez pushing for a Stamford Bridge exit and Santos already sold to United.

Roma are holding out for a fee of around £50 million for the midfielder.

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After his performances at the World Cup, it is clear he will be an excellent addition to the Blues' midfield next season.

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