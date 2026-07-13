Youri Tielemans: The Belgian cheat code Manchester United didn't know they needed

Tackles? Check. Assists? Check. A trophy cabinet that puts most midfielders to shame? Also check. Somebody explain how this man is only 29.

Manchester United's summer window just took a plot twist nobody saw coming and it might be the best thing to happen to the midfield in a decade.

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After talks for Atalanta's Ederson fell apart, manager Michael Carrick didn't sulk about it. He pivoted straight into a deal for Aston Villa's Youri Tielemans, and at a release-clause bargain of £35million, United aren't just filling a gap.

They're signing a midfielder who looks like he was built in a lab specifically to fix every problem United have had since Sir Alex Ferguson retired.

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Last season's numbers put Tielemans in the top 10% of Premier League midfielders for both defensive interventions and elite playmaking.

Not one or the other, both, at the same time. As a 29-year-old Belgian who's apparently decided this is the year to peak in every single metric simultaneously.

THE DEFENSIVE ANCHOR NOBODY SAW COMING

Remember when Tielemans had a reputation as a "luxury playmaker" who needed a destroyer behind him to do the dirty work? Yeah, throw that narrative in the bin.

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Aston Villa's Youri Tielemans || imago

Playing as a deep-lying defensive midfielder, he delivered a monster season and now ranks in the top 10% of the league for tackles won, interceptions, and blocked balls.

The guy who used to need protecting is now the one doing the protecting. Character development at its finest.

🇧🇪 Youri Tielemans' statistically calculated characteristics:



✅ Strengths



🟢 Defensive contribution

🟢 Key passes

🟢 Taking set pieces

🟢 Passing

🟢 Blocking the ball

🟢 Concentration



❌ Weaknesses



𝑷𝒍𝒂𝒚𝒆𝒓 𝒉𝒂𝒔 𝒏𝒐 𝒔𝒊𝒈𝒏𝒊𝒇𝒊𝒄𝒂𝒏𝒕 𝒘𝒆𝒂𝒌𝒏𝒆𝒔𝒔𝒆𝒔 pic.twitter.com/cP5YyHSXxW — WhoScored (@WhoScored) July 13, 2026

THE PROGRESSIVE ENGINE THAT BREAKS LOW BLOCKS

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United have spent years staring blankly at parked buses at Old Trafford, unable to find a way through.

Tielemans is the antidote, top 10% for progressive passes, and top 10% for passes into the final third.

Elite for through balls. He essentially turns stuck in traffic into a clear motorway with a single pass.

Try to press him and he just doesn't care. Smooth under pressure, top 10% for fouls won, meaning he's basically a human pressure-release valve who slows games down and wins set-pieces almost by accident.

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And then there's the finishing touch nobody's talking about enough: from a deep midfield role last season, in 35 games, he racked up 2 goals and 7 assists.

Youri Tielemans ranked in the top 10% of Premier League midfielders last season for…



✅ Tackles + interceptions

✅ Tackles won

✅ Fouls won

✅ Through balls

✅ Progressive passes

✅ Passes into the final third



On his way to MUFC? 😳 pic.twitter.com/ddMtMaPAsb — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) July 13, 2026

That's not a defensive midfielder chipping in occasionally, that's a midfielder moonlighting as a striker on his days off.

A TROPHY CABINET WITH ITS OWN POSTCODE

If the stats weren't enough, the resume absolutely seals it. Tielemans debuted for Anderlecht at 16, has 13 years of top-flight football under his belt, and once smashed in an iconic long-range winner in the 2021 FA Cup final against Chelsea because apparently big moments just don't scare him.

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Last season he helped Aston Villa qualify for the Champions League and scored the opening goal as they won the Europa League.

Oh, and he's Belgium's permanent captain, leading them to the quarter-finals of the 2026 World Cup. At this point, is there anything this man hasn't done?

MAINOO'S NEW BEST FRIEND

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For United, the real magic is what Tielemans unlocks for Kobbie Mainoo. With the Belgian anchoring things deep, dictating tempo, and hoovering up tackles, Mainoo gets total license to bomb forward and create.

Add Andrey Santos into the mix, and suddenly United have a midfield with three genuinely distinct identities instead of three players doing the same job:

Kobbie Mainoo . Photo/ Imago

Youri Tielemans: The Conductor - Dictates tempo, unlocks low blocks, ice in his veins

Andrey Santos: The Stabiliser - Press-resistant, disciplined, glues defence to attack

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Kobbie Mainoo: The Progressor - Carries the ball, drives at defences, creates chaos