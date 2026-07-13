‘We have agreed’ - NSC director ends speculation on Eric Chelle’s contract

National Sports Commission (NSC) Director General Bukola Olopade has put an end to speculation linking Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle's contract situation.

Chelle has become a sought-after figure on the continent following his success with Nigeria, which included a third-place finish at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

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His tactical acumen, previously demonstrated with Mali, has attracted attention from several football federations seeking a new manager.

However, Nigerian authorities moved decisively to secure Chelle's services by trying to extend his contract.

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Nigeria rewards Chelle with an Improved contract

To fend off interest and demonstrate their confidence in his vision, the NFF and NSC have agreed to a substantially improved contract for Chelle.

His monthly salary has been doubled from $50,000 to $100,000, a figure reached after initial negotiations where the coach reportedly requested $130,000.

Beyond the senior team, Chelle's responsibilities have been expanded to include oversight of Nigeria's U-23 Olympic Eagles.

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Bukola Olopade/Photo via Vanguard

This move gives him greater influence over the development pathway for young players transitioning to the senior squad.

NSC Director General Bukola Olopade stated that the agreement solidifies Chelle's future with Nigeria.

"Before contracts are signed on paper, you must have done a great deal of work to solidify all ends," Olopade told The PUNCH.

Eric Chelle, Nigeria's coach, || Imago

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"It’s a renewed contract, which means it’s an existing one. We have agreed, so I am sure that the Nigeria Football Federation will conclude the documentation as soon as possible."

He dismissed the transfer rumours, adding, "Eric is a gentleman, so all the stories about other countries looking for him do not hold water. I’ve sat with him, and I know he is not bothered by all those rumours.”

The renewed contract is expected to run until 2030, providing Chelle with the stability to implement his long-term football philosophy.