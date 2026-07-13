‘He's trying to drag it out of us’ - Kane explains Tuchel’s frustration with England players
The Three Lions secured their spot in the last four with a hard-fought 2-1 extra-time victory over Norway on Saturday.
Jude Bellingham’s brace secured a comeback victory for Thomas Tuchel’s side after going a goal down in the first half.
With a win against Argentina in Atlanta, they would advance to Sunday's final, where they would face either France or Spain.
Kane responds to Tuchel’s frustration
Kane, who is England's joint-top scorer at the tournament with six goals alongside Jude Bellingham, acknowledged the manager's frustration.
The 32-year-old striker suggested Tuchel's comments stemmed from the team's failure to replicate their high standards in training.
"When he sees us train and sees the closeness of us and sees what we can do, especially with the players we have, the way we attack, our one-on-ones and the skills, he just wants to see that version of us," Kane explained.
"He knows as much as anyone that it's not as simple as that; we're playing against good opposition and good teams. He's trying to drag it out of us, and we know ourselves we have another level we can reach."
Kane added, "We haven't seen that yet; we've shown it in glimpses. Against Norway, it was in glimpses. But we haven't had the full control that we would like, and I feel we can have."
Despite the room for improvement, the captain remains positive. "The most pleasing thing is we are in a semi-final and still feel we can improve.
“We'll be playing against one of the best teams in the world... but I don't think it is something to get really over the top about. We are showing a lot of good things."