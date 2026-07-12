'We can still improve' - Kane calls for better performance ahead of Argentina clash

Kane believes England still has room for improvement despite reaching the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-finals.

England captain Harry Kane has challenged the Three Lions to produce an even better performance when they face Argentina in the semi-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, insisting there is still another level for the team to reach.

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England secured their place in the last four after coming from behind to defeat Norway 2-1 after extra time, but Kane believes the squad can improve despite the impressive result.

England complete comeback against Norway

The Three Lions were forced to dig deep after Andreas Schjelderup gave Norway an early advantage with a superb strike.

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However, Jude Bellingham inspired England's comeback, scoring twice to secure victory and book a place in the semi-finals, where defending champions Argentina await.

The result keeps England's hopes of winning the World Cup alive as they prepare for one of the tournament's biggest fixtures.

Kane calls for higher standards

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Speaking after the victory, Kane revealed that manager Thomas Tuchel congratulated the players while reminding them that their best football is yet to come.

He said, "The manager just said there in the changing room, obviously, wow, massive congratulations, and we should enjoy it and celebrate.

"But he still feels like there's a part of him that knows we can do better, which in a way is a good thing."

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Kane believes England already possesses the mentality required to compete for the World Cup but stressed the need for greater control in possession.

He added, "If we're in a semi-final of a World Cup knowing we can still improve, still find another level, then yeah, we've got to take that as a positive.

"We have the most important ingredients as a team; we showed that again today. If we can just start ticking a little bit better with the ball, with possession, then yeah, we've got a couple of big games ahead."

England's reward is a mouth-watering semi-final against reigning champions Argentina.

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