Watch: Argentina and England fans involved in Stadium clash

Argentina and England supporters were involved in clashes inside the stadium during England's FIFA World Cup quarter-final victory over Norway.

A confrontation involving Argentina and England supporters broke out inside the stadium during England's 2-1 extra-time victory over Norway in the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals, overshadowing an entertaining contest on the pitch.

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Videos circulating on social media showed supporters from both nations exchanging punches in the stands, prompting renewed concerns over crowd behaviour ahead of the highly anticipated World Cup semi-final between Argentina and England.

Videos capture crowd disorder

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Footage shared online showed groups of supporters involved in a physical altercation during the quarter-final in Miami.

🚨🇦🇷 Argentinos e ingleses se AGARRARON A LAS PIÑAS en las tribunas durante el partido entre Inglaterra 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 y Noruega 🇳🇴. pic.twitter.com/PaisRe72MW — Alerta en las Calles 🏙📢 (@AlertaArgNews) July 12, 2026

The cause of the confrontation has not been officially confirmed, and tournament organisers have yet to provide full details on the incident.

England book semi-final place

While attention briefly shifted to events in the stands, England produced another resilient display on the field to secure their place in the last four.

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Andreas Schjelderup gave Norway the lead in the first half before Jude Bellingham equalised before the break.

The Real Madrid midfielder completed the comeback with another goal in extra time, sealing a 2-1 victory and sending the Three Lions into the semi-finals.

England's win sets up a blockbuster encounter with defending champions Argentina.

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The semi-final will add another chapter to one of international football's most famous rivalries.

England and Argentina have shared several memorable World Cup encounters over the decades, making the fixture one of the tournament's most anticipated matches.