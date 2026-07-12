2026 FIFA World Cup: Tuchel doesn't understand this level — Bellingham slams England coach for post-match comments

England's talisman Jude Bellingham reacted to Thomas Tuchel's post-match comments from their victory against Norway.

England midfielder Jude Bellingham has fired back at manager Thomas Tuchel following the coach's critical assessment of the team's performance during their 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter-final victory over Norway.

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The 23-year-old Real Madrid star addressed the media after scoring a 93rd-minute extra-time winner to secure a 2-1 victory at the Miami Stadium in Florida on Saturday, sending the 1966 World Cup winners to the semi-finals.

What Bellingham said

Tuchel expressed dissatisfaction with England's overall display against manager Ståle Solbakken's side, suggesting the team fell short of expected standards despite the result. When asked if the manager's comments reflected the squad's internal expectations, Bellingham delivered a pointed reminder of Tuchel's own limited playing history.

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"Maybe he doesn't know what it's like to play in those conditions."😳



Jude Bellingham spoke openly about Thomas Tuchel being critical of England's performance against Norway. pic.twitter.com/aJgDGEVNfX — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) July 12, 2026

"Maybe, but maybe he doesn't know what it's like to play in those kind of conditions against Erling Haaland, Ødegaard, Nusa, Sørloth," Bellingham stated. "You know, that's not an easy team to play against."

He further defended the team performance, insisting that securing progression outweighs stylistic dominance at this stage of the tournament.

Jude Bellingham scored a brace against Norway | IMAGO

"So, you know, I think we've tried to create a positive environment; we should continue that going into the final four. I can't speak highly enough for the lads," he added. "You're not going to win every game popping the ball and making 1,000 passes; sometimes you have to win dirty, and we've done that again tonight."

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Tuchel's playing career

Bellingham's comments appear to reference Tuchel's lack of elite-level playing experience. While the 52-year-old German has managed top European clubs, his playing career was brief and confined to the lower tiers of German football.

Tuchel played as a central defender for Stuttgarter Kickers and SSV Ulm 1846, making just eight appearances in the 2. Bundesliga. He never played top-flight football and was forced to retire at the age of 25 in 1998 due to a chronic knee cartilage injury.

England manager Thomas Tuchel | IMAGO

England progressing steadily

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The Three Lions have consistently favoured effectiveness over brilliance throughout the knockout stages in North America. Against Norway, they were forced to recover after Andreas Schjelderup established a 1-0 lead in the 36th minute. Bellingham equalised in first-half stoppage time before sealing the match in extra time.

The performance mirrors their previous results. In the round of 16, they secured a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Mexico at the Azteca. Bellingham scored twice in the first half before captain Harry Kane converted a 59th-minute penalty to hold off the North American side.

Before that, they edged past the Democratic Republic of Congo 2-1 in the round of 32 in Atlanta on July 1. After falling behind to a 7th-minute strike from Brian Cipenga, they relied on a late brace from Kane in the 75th and 86th minutes to overturn the deficit and advance.