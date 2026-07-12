‘Argentina and FIFA strikes again’ - Embolo’s red card causes chaos as fans scream Messi rigging

Breel Embolo’s controversial red card against Argentina has caused a lot of stir on social media, with fans claiming FIFA has rigged the World Cup for Lionel Messi.

However, the biggest moment of the game was the sending off of Switzerland striker Embolo after receiving his second yellow card.

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In the second half, Leandro Paredes was wrongly booked by the referee after he allegedly fouled Embolo.

The referee was called by VAR officials to review a case of mistaken identity; consequently, Paredes' yellow card was overturned, and Embolo received a second yellow card for simulation.

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Fans react to Embolo’s red card

Following the second yellow card received by Switzerland striker Embolo, fans on social media shared numerous reactions.

This decision has sparked accusations of corruption against FIFA, with fans claiming the organisation is doing everything possible to ensure Argentina and Messi win the World Cup.

In the comment section of a post shared by Fabrizio on X, one fan said, “It's literally just confirmed how scripted Argentina games are. A rule never before seen and ONLY seen in the Argentina game.”

🚨⚠️ Embolo, in tears as Switzerland have now 10 men against Argentina. pic.twitter.com/GLg5R1No8S — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 12, 2026

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Another fan wrote, “Wow, FIFA is doing everything possible to see Argentina in the final.”

A fan commented, “Argentina and FIFA strike again. 😭😭 They knew this match wouldn't end well for Argentina with equal men on the pitch.”

Embolo sent off for simulation || X

One fan responded, “Switzerland just equalised Argentina 1-1, and in less than 2 mins the referee gave Switzerland a red card. FIFA aren't even hiding this corruption anymore.”

Another fan said, “Never before seen a card for a foul outside of the box. Corrupt ass organisation man.”

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Switzerland reduced to 10 men || imago

Meanwhile, Argentina went on to win the game 3-1 in extra time after the red card to book a place in the semi-final.