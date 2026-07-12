2026 FIFA World Cup: Haaland's father openly blames referee for England defeat

Erling Haaland's father Alf-Inge blamed controversial decisions for England's World Cup exit.

Former Norway international Alf-Inge Haaland has openly credited his nation's 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter-final elimination to the officiating crew and the individual brilliance of Jude Bellingham.

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The Vikings suffered a 2-1 extra-time defeat to Thomas Tuchel's England side at the Miami Stadium in Florida on Saturday, ending Norway's first-ever run to the last eight of the tournament.

What Alf-Inge said

Following the tense knockout clash, Alf-Inge, the father of Norway's talisman Erling Haaland, took to social media to express his frustration over critical decisions that went against his son's team, while begrudgingly acknowledging the match-winner.

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"Well done to Bellingham and referee," he stated, implying that the officiating played an equal role in the Three Lions' progression as the players on the pitch.

England vs Norway: Controversial decisions

The frustration from the Norwegian camp centres on two pivotal decisions. Norway had established a 1-0 lead in the 36th minute through Andreas Schjelderup before Bellingham equalised for the 1966 World Cup winners in first-half stoppage time.

However, in the build-up to Bellingham's equaliser, Orjan Nyland’s goalkick touched the overhead cable in the stadium, which helped the ball fall fortuitously to an English player. However, the goal stood upon review.

In the 56th minute, Norway defender Torbjørn Heggem thought he had restored his side's advantage when he fired past goalkeeper Jordan Pickford following a corner kick.

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However, the goal was controversially chalked off following a video review, which penalised Erling Haaland for a foul on England midfielder Elliot Anderson in a penalty box scramble.

With Norway denied the lead, Bellingham seized control. The 23-year-old struck again in the 93rd minute of extra time, reacting quickest to a loose ball to secure the 2-1 victory and send England to the semi-finals.

Haaland kept quiet

While Bellingham flourished, Erling Haaland endured a frustrating evening. The 25-year-old forward was held scoreless for the first time in the tournament, marshalled effectively by the English defence and denied from point-blank range by Pickford in the first half. He was ultimately substituted for Jørgen Strand Larsen in the 105th minute.

Despite the quiet exit, Haaland departs North America with seven tournament goals, placing him one goal behind France's Kylian Mbappé and Argentina's Lionel Messi in the Golden Boot race. He previously scored twice to help Norway eliminate Brazil in the round of 16. Before that, he scored the winning goal against Ivory Coast in the round of 32.

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