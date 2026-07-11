Super Falcons captain shares secret behind Nigeria's historic WAFCON comeback against Morocco

The Super Falcons captain has revealed key factors behind the team's dramatic 3-2 comeback victory over Morocco in the 2024 WAFCON final.

The captain of Nigeria's Super Falcons, Rasheedat Ajibade, has revealed that belief, unity and the determination to inspire future generations were the key ingredients behind the team's remarkable comeback victory over Morocco in the final of the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

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Nigeria produced one of the greatest comebacks in the tournament's history, recovering from a two-goal deficit to defeat the hosts 3-2 in Rabat and secure a record-extending 10th WAFCON title, completing the team's ambitious "Mission X."

Rasheedat Ajibade celebrates the opener vs South Africa.

Playing before a passionate home crowd, Morocco looked set to claim their first continental title after dominating the opening half.

Captain Ghizlane Chebbak fired the Atlas Lionesses into the lead in the 13th minute with a superb strike before Sanaa Mssoudy doubled the advantage 11 minutes later after capitalising on a defensive mistake.

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At halftime, Nigeria trailed 2-0, leaving the Super Falcons facing one of the biggest challenges in their illustrious history.

Nigeria returned from the break with renewed energy and quickly seized control of the game.

Super Falcons star Esther Okoronkwo created the most assists at WAFCON 2024 | Credit: IMAGO

Esther Okoronkwo ignited the comeback by converting a penalty after a Moroccan handball reduced the deficit.

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The forward then produced another moment of quality by setting up Folashade Ijamilusi for Nigeria's equaliser before delivering a precise free-kick that Jennifer Echegini converted late in the game to complete the stunning comeback.

What Ajibade said

Speaking about the decisive halftime break, Ajibade said the players refused to allow disappointment to define the outcome of the final.

Super Falcons of Nigeria captain Rasheedat Ajibade

Instead, the squad encouraged one another and focused on what they still believed was possible.

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"It was a very big lesson for us that we should never give up, believe in yourself and believe in your team," she said via The Lagos Voice.

She added, "When we went back into the dressing room, everybody was down, but we drew strength from each other. Everyone kept saying, 'Come on, we can do it.' Whatever had happened, we knew we had to give everything."

What motivates our comeback against Morocco - Super Falcons captain explains how they won WAFCON 2024 pic.twitter.com/seM04RhTvd — The Lagos Voice (@thelagosvoice) July 11, 2026

According to the PSG star, that shared confidence became the turning point that transformed the team's performance in the second half.

The captain revealed that the Super Falcons entered the tournament with a mission that extended beyond lifting another trophy.

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She explained that the players wanted their performances to inspire young girls across Nigeria to pursue their football dreams.

"Another lesson I learned was playing for a bigger cause. Before the tournament, we told ourselves it wasn't just about winning the trophy. It was about using the victory to inspire the younger generation," she said.

That purpose, she added, gave the team extra motivation when they found themselves trailing in the final.

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"If we didn't push hard, how would the younger generation look up to us?"

The Super Falcons backed up their words with action after returning home as African champions. According to the captain, the team donated football equipment to nearly 150 grassroots football programmes across Nigeria as part of efforts to encourage youth participation in the sport.

She added, "We decided to play for you, and that was why, after the victory, we distributed football materials because the win is for the younger generation."

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