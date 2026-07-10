‘France Will DESTROY Them!’ — Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala leads reactions as Spain survive injury-hit Belgium to Secure World Cup semifinal spot
Spain are through to the semifinals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but not everyone believes they deserve to be favourites against France.
Luis de la Fuente’s side survived a spirited Belgium fightback to claim a dramatic 2-1 victory at SoFi Stadium on Friday night, setting up one of the tournament’s biggest heavyweight clashes against Didier Deschamps’ France.
While Spain celebrated extending their unbeaten run to 37 international matches, much of the online conversation quickly shifted toward what awaits them next.
For many fans, France will simply be too much.
Spain survive injury-hit Belgium
Spain controlled possession for much of the contest and deservedly took the lead after Fabián Ruiz smashed home from close range in the 30th minute.
Belgium responded before halftime when Charles De Ketelaere powered home a superb diving header, ending Spain’s remarkable 649-minute World Cup clean-sheet streak.
The second half became increasingly tense as Belgium battled through a growing injury crisis.
Already without captain Youri Tielemans after he suffered an injury during the pre-match warm-up, the Red Devils were dealt another devastating blow when goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois limped off with a thigh injury in the 71st minute.
Pau Cubarsí’s speculative effort slipped through the young goalkeeper’s hands before substitute Mikel Merino reacted quickest to smash home the rebound in the 88th minute, sending Spain into the last four.
Spain will now face France in Arlington, Texas, on Tuesday, July 14, for a place in the World Cup final.
Oshoala leads social media reactions after Spain edge Belgium
Rather than celebrating Spain’s victory, many supporters immediately turned their attention to the semifinal.
One post that quickly gained traction summed up the mood came from Super Falcons of Nigeria star Asisat Oshaola, who shared on X, "This Spain no fit beat France o….. #ESPBEL"
This Spain no fit beat France o….. #ESPBEL— ASISAT O.O.N (@AsisatOshoala) July 10, 2026
Oshoala's comments was echoed by football fans on X who also continued to tip France ahead of Spain in the semis.
One other user wrote: “If Spain goes through, France will destroy them, no doubt.”
If Spain goes through, France will destroy them, no doubt.— Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) July 10, 2026
Many supporters argued that Spain looked vulnerable throughout the second half and questioned whether they could cope with France’s pace, physicality and attacking quality.
Others pointed to Belgium’s injury problems, suggesting Spain had been fortunate to progress.
See more tweets below.
I don't know why people that watched this game think they can beat France.— Sir J (J9) (@SirJarus) July 10, 2026
The only reason they can beat France is, anything is possible in football (and one doesn't need this game to know that).
But if anyone is basing their assertion that Spain can beat France from what Spain… https://t.co/MmNuINRMXt
Spain would be the perfect opponent from France‘s POV. They‘ll hold at least 4 goals with their type of football. It will open up new dimensions for Olise‘s eagle eye. Meanwhile Upamecano and Saliba will chase down whoever comes at them. I don‘t expect it to be close at all.— - (@MusialaEra) July 10, 2026
France will defeat Spain.— Eduardo Hagn (@EduardoHagn) July 10, 2026
Too much quality. Spain are great but they’re not as good as they were in 2024.
I thought Spain had a chance against France but yeah nah 🤣— Nick (@NickRTFM) July 10, 2026
This Spain team is dogshit no idea why everyone hyped this team up it’s beyond over— 🌧️ (@wstgoat7) July 10, 2026
Once user also predicted France to defeat spain by a significant margin, writing: "France will score Spain like 5-0."
France will score Spain like 5-0— Don (@Opresii) July 10, 2026
With France waiting and both sides boasting some of the strongest squads remaining in the competition, anticipation for Tuesday’s semifinal is already reaching fever pitch.
Whether the predictions prove accurate or not, one thing is clear: the internet is expecting fireworks.