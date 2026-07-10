‘France Will DESTROY Them!’ — Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala leads reactions as Spain survive injury-hit Belgium to Secure World Cup semifinal spot

La Roja booked their place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinals after edging Belgium 2-1 in dramatic fashion, but many fans were left unconvinced by the European giants’ performance ahead of a blockbuster clash with France.

Spain are through to the semifinals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but not everyone believes they deserve to be favourites against France.

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Luis de la Fuente’s side survived a spirited Belgium fightback to claim a dramatic 2-1 victory at SoFi Stadium on Friday night, setting up one of the tournament’s biggest heavyweight clashes against Didier Deschamps’ France.

While Spain celebrated extending their unbeaten run to 37 international matches, much of the online conversation quickly shifted toward what awaits them next.

Merino's goal sent Spain to the semi finals of the 2026 World Cup | IMAGO

For many fans, France will simply be too much.

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Spain survive injury-hit Belgium

Spain controlled possession for much of the contest and deservedly took the lead after Fabián Ruiz smashed home from close range in the 30th minute.

Belgium responded before halftime when Charles De Ketelaere powered home a superb diving header, ending Spain’s remarkable 649-minute World Cup clean-sheet streak.

The second half became increasingly tense as Belgium battled through a growing injury crisis.

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Already without captain Youri Tielemans after he suffered an injury during the pre-match warm-up, the Red Devils were dealt another devastating blow when goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois limped off with a thigh injury in the 71st minute.

Senne Lammens replaced Thibaut Courtois in the second half | IMAGO

Senne Lammens replaced Thibaut Courtois in the second half | IMAGO

Pau Cubarsí’s speculative effort slipped through the young goalkeeper’s hands before substitute Mikel Merino reacted quickest to smash home the rebound in the 88th minute, sending Spain into the last four.

Senne Lammens error proved costly for Belgium late in the game| IMAGO

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Spain will now face France in Arlington, Texas, on Tuesday, July 14, for a place in the World Cup final.

Oshoala leads social media reactions after Spain edge Belgium

Rather than celebrating Spain’s victory, many supporters immediately turned their attention to the semifinal.

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One post that quickly gained traction summed up the mood came from Super Falcons of Nigeria star Asisat Oshaola, who shared on X, "This Spain no fit beat France o….. #ESPBEL"

This Spain no fit beat France o….. #ESPBEL — ASISAT O.O.N (@AsisatOshoala) July 10, 2026

Oshoala's comments was echoed by football fans on X who also continued to tip France ahead of Spain in the semis.

One other user wrote: “If Spain goes through, France will destroy them, no doubt.”

If Spain goes through, France will destroy them, no doubt. — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) July 10, 2026

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Many supporters argued that Spain looked vulnerable throughout the second half and questioned whether they could cope with France’s pace, physicality and attacking quality.

Others pointed to Belgium’s injury problems, suggesting Spain had been fortunate to progress.

See more tweets below.

I don't know why people that watched this game think they can beat France.



The only reason they can beat France is, anything is possible in football (and one doesn't need this game to know that).



But if anyone is basing their assertion that Spain can beat France from what Spain… https://t.co/MmNuINRMXt — Sir J (J9) (@SirJarus) July 10, 2026

Spain would be the perfect opponent from France‘s POV. They‘ll hold at least 4 goals with their type of football. It will open up new dimensions for Olise‘s eagle eye. Meanwhile Upamecano and Saliba will chase down whoever comes at them. I don‘t expect it to be close at all. — - (@MusialaEra) July 10, 2026

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France will defeat Spain.



Too much quality. Spain are great but they’re not as good as they were in 2024. — Eduardo Hagn (@EduardoHagn) July 10, 2026

I thought Spain had a chance against France but yeah nah 🤣 — Nick (@NickRTFM) July 10, 2026

This Spain team is dogshit no idea why everyone hyped this team up it’s beyond over — 🌧️ (@wstgoat7) July 10, 2026

Once user also predicted France to defeat spain by a significant margin, writing: "France will score Spain like 5-0."

France will score Spain like 5-0 — Don (@Opresii) July 10, 2026

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With France waiting and both sides boasting some of the strongest squads remaining in the competition, anticipation for Tuesday’s semifinal is already reaching fever pitch.